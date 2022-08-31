monti tennis captains 2022

The 2021-22 Magic girls tennis team captains, L-R: Adah Mattson, Ava Melvin, Haley Hedquist, Abagail DeLarco and Eve Miller.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Katy Horgen begins her fifth season as head coach for Monticello tennis. Jeff Stone and Jill Kedrowski return as her assistant coaches along with volunteer coach Tim Hanson.

Last year the team went 6-14, 2-5 in the conference. “This was a great group of girls to work with. They worked hard and continued to improve throughout the season,” said Horgen. They won their first section match, beating Robbinsdale Armstrong 4-3 in the first round before losing 0-7 to Orono in their next match.

