Katy Horgen begins her fifth season as head coach for Monticello tennis. Jeff Stone and Jill Kedrowski return as her assistant coaches along with volunteer coach Tim Hanson.
Last year the team went 6-14, 2-5 in the conference. “This was a great group of girls to work with. They worked hard and continued to improve throughout the season,” said Horgen. They won their first section match, beating Robbinsdale Armstrong 4-3 in the first round before losing 0-7 to Orono in their next match.
Rebecca Rousslang, Samantha Pullen, Adah Mattson and foreign exchange student Mara Fuchs were all given All-Conference honorable mention honors. It was a tremendous team academically as they won the AA Gold Academic Award for having a team GPA of at least 3.75.
Five seniors graduated from last year’s team: Fuchs was a foreign exchange student who played mostly two doubles, Taylor Gearey played one or two doubles primarily, Taylor Hess played three doubles, Katelyn Lindberg spent most of her time playing two doubles and Samantha Pullen played in the two singles spot. Lindberg now plays basketball at Iowa Wesleyan and majors in agriculture with a minor in coaching.
Rousslang is a sophomore and returns to play in the one singles spot. Junior Sophie Rosh was a staple at the fourth singles spot going above .500 last year. Senior captain Abigail DeLarco has played in the two singles spot so far this year after primarily playing doubles last season.
After finishing with just six wins last year, Monticello already has a record of 5-3 so far this season as the girls continue to show improvement.
