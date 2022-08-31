Monticello girls swim captains 2022

The 2021-22 Magic swim and dive team captains/senior leaders, L-R: Grace Ibs, Lexi Kothenbeutel, Pearl Keene and Natalie Martin.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Stacy Biegler returns for her second season as head coach for Monticello’s girls swim and dive team with Myranda Urick as her assistant and Jamie Sieben as the middle school coach. Heather Peterson remains the diving coach.

It was a great first season for the Magic under Biegler and company. They won the Mississippi 8 conference and went undefeated in conference meets and were 8-1 overall in dual meets. They won the Spring Lake Park Invite and the True Team section meet and finished eighth at True Team state. Monti finished second during the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) section meet and finished 19th as a team at the MSHSL state tournament.

