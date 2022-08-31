Stacy Biegler returns for her second season as head coach for Monticello’s girls swim and dive team with Myranda Urick as her assistant and Jamie Sieben as the middle school coach. Heather Peterson remains the diving coach.
It was a great first season for the Magic under Biegler and company. They won the Mississippi 8 conference and went undefeated in conference meets and were 8-1 overall in dual meets. They won the Spring Lake Park Invite and the True Team section meet and finished eighth at True Team state. Monti finished second during the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) section meet and finished 19th as a team at the MSHSL state tournament.
The 200 medley relay team of Lorna Belchak, Rose Urick, Adalynn Biegler and McKenna Biegler took first at sections and everybody but Belchak return to this year’s team. Adalynn Biegler was also the section champion for the 200 IM and was All-State in the 200 free.
Biegler was named Section Coach of the Year and Peterson was the Section Diving coach of the Year.
Ashley Bruley and Brenna Caspers also graduated along with Belchak from last year’s roster.
Adalynn Biegler, Rose Urick and McKenna Biegler will lead the team once again alongside section performers: Alli Anderson, Cami Branson, Hadley Branson, Elsie Farnsworth, Serayna Greenwaldt, Grace Ibs, Jayden Kanthak, Pear Keene, Claudia Martin, Natalie Martin, Kennedy McCalla, Macy Morgan, Chloe Schwietering, McKenna Stachowski, Scarlet Urick, Ella Vagle, Lexi Welle and Adrienne Yender.
A young team will remain that way as the majority of the roster includes seventh through ninth graders. That bodes well for the reigning conference champions as they look to defend their M8 title and challenge last year’s MSHSL section champion Cathedral/St. John’s Prep.
“This season’s outlook is strong as it has been in the past. We had a small graduating class last year, which leaves us with a lot of returning section athletes that will be a great asset to being a strong team to contend with at the conference and section level. I believe we will be bringing more athletes to state this year on relays as well as individuals,” said Biegler.
Their first event of the year is a triangular on Tuesday evening between Foley and Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. Their first dual meet of the season is on the road across the Mississippi River at Big Lake High School on Thursday, Sept. 8 beginning at 6 p.m.
