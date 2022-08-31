Monti girls soccer captains 2022

The 2021-22 girls soccer captains, L-R: Bella Vasoli, Olivia Hanson, & Sophia Haase.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Nathan Budish returns as the head coach for his fifth season at the helm for Monticello girls soccer. Budish is assisted by Kallie Gau (varsity assistant), Andy Deluca (JV/varsity assistant) and Zach Loff (JV2/varsity assistant.)

Last season Budish led the Magic to an 8-8-1 record, 5-1-1 in the Mississippi 8. It was a team full of expectations, but due to a tough schedule and a rash of injuries, the club was never able to really get going. Monti played three teams that finished in the top 10 of class A and three more that finished in the top 10 in class AA.

