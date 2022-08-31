Nathan Budish returns as the head coach for his fifth season at the helm for Monticello girls soccer. Budish is assisted by Kallie Gau (varsity assistant), Andy Deluca (JV/varsity assistant) and Zach Loff (JV2/varsity assistant.)
Last season Budish led the Magic to an 8-8-1 record, 5-1-1 in the Mississippi 8. It was a team full of expectations, but due to a tough schedule and a rash of injuries, the club was never able to really get going. Monti played three teams that finished in the top 10 of class A and three more that finished in the top 10 in class AA.
They entered section playoffs as the second seed, but lost to seventh seeded Hutchinson 2-1 in the section 6AA quarterfinals. The team came out flat and weren’t able to recover in time.
Lucy Schaffer, Bella Vasoli, Kallie Finkbeiner and Makayla Irish were all named All-Conference with Schaffer being named All-State honorable mention after the midfielder finished third on the team with 3 goals and leading the squad with 6 assists. Vasoli led the team with 9 goals, Irish had a goal and an assist as a stout defender on the back end and Finkbeiner allowed just 10 goals in 13 games and scored a goal as a forward on senior night.
Schaffer, Finkbeiner and Irish were all lost to graduation last spring. Schaffer now plays soccer at Embry-Riddle in FL and Finkbeiner plays softball at St. Ben’s.
Kamryn Moris, Vasoli, Adrienne Hansen, Sophia Haase, Faith Carson, Gabby LeBrun, Sonja Olson, Olivia Hanson return as starters from last year’s squad. Many of them have multiple years of varsity experience and Haase returns after playing just four games last year after suffering an injury in the first half of the second game of the season.
A program that historically features strong goalkeeping, senior Sam Brown steps into the starting goalkeeper position. She’s allowed just one goal through two games including her first career shutout in their 5-0 win over Willmar on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Budish thinks it’s his deepest squad he’s had in five seasons with many of them in their third varsity season in addition to playing club together. A healthy squad should compete with St. Francis and Chisago Lakes for the conference title.
Hanson leads the team with 3 goals through two games after scoring their only goal against Buffalo and adding two against Willmar. She also has an assist for four points through two games. Vasoli scored twice in their win against Willmar and Haase has already made her mark with a goal and an assist against Willmar. Haase had two goals and an assist in her brief stint last season.
With 10 seniors on the squad, the expectations they had last year should be similar this season. Looking to continue their strong 1-0-1 start, they have Zimmerman on Tuesday (the game is played after the Monticello Times goes to print) and Watertown-Mayer on Thursday at home. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
