Monticello's Kallie Finkbeiner stepped up to the plate in the second at-bat in the state softball quarterfinals and smacked the ball over the centerfield fence for a homer and a 1-0 lead over Mankato West in the first inning.
The homer sparked a plethora of excitement from her Magic teammates, but despite five more hits over the next six innings, Monticello would not score again.
The Scarlets answered with two runs in the first inning to take a 2-1 lead heading into the second inning.
The Magic had a stingy defense for the next four innings, keeping an offensively powerful Mankato West team off the scoreboard until the sixth inning.
That's when the Scarlets mustered three insurance runs to ice a 5-1 victory over the Magic.
Pitcher Josilynn Ordorff went the distance for Monticello, giving up 10 hits. She walked two Scarlet batters.
Monticello's six hits came from Finkbeiner's home run in the first inning, and a Chloe Hinz single in the second. Monticello was held hitless in the third, fourth, and fifth innings.
In the sixth inning, Alexandra Anderson doubled to left center. She was later thrown out at third. With the bases empty, Finkbeiner was walked. Pitcher Josilynn Ordorff then singled up the middle. With runners at first and second, Catcher Kennedy Biegler grounded out to the Scarlet pitcher to end the inning.
Down 5-1 with two outs in the seventh inning, Lillie Binsfeld singled to center field. Hannah Story then hit her own single to center. The inning- and the game- ended on an Alexandra Anderson ground ball to the shortstop.
