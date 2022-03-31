Girls Head Coach Shane Weber returns for his second season after being an assistant for the previous four years. That’s good news for Monticello as the girls finished with an undefeated regular season record at 13-0 and were Greater West Metro conference champs.
Weber will be assisted by coaches Jared Hines, Tara Eckhart and Kayla Smith.
After having some trouble finishing games and putting teams away, winning their first three games by a combined three goals, they started to hit their stride with a 14-0 win against Big Lake in their fourth game.
They battled Chisago Lakes for the conference title in the last game of the regular season, coming away victorious in another one goal affair, 11-10 after getting a pair of hat-tricks from Emma Cordell and Morgynn Spears.
After going 13-0 in the regular season, they lost to Rogers 12-9 in the section quarterfinals. They started slow and fell behind early and couldn’t quite catch up. It was the only time the Magic girls lacrosse team ever finished undefeated in the regular season and the 13 wins were a program record (combined regular and postseason wins).
It’s going to be largely a brand new group as they graduated 12 seniors from last year, three of them who went on to play in college. Bree Yetzer committed to Davenport University, Emma Cordell to Notre Dame Ohio and Morgynn Spears to Upper Iowa University.
However, the Magic do return defenders Shelbi McGill and Briana Brenteson along with midfielders Halle Dahlheimer and Katelyn Lindberg.
“Each of them brings a good skill set to their positions and side of the field, but I think the biggest impact they each play is their leadership on and off the field and the game time situational experience they bring with them,” stated Weber.
Monti will lean on those four girls after losing such a hefty group from the year before.
Weber stresses taking the season one day at a time, which will especially be important with a largely inexperienced group. The Magic will be looking to defend their conference title and won’t give it up easily.
