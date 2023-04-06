2023 Monticello Magic girls lacrosse captains

The 2023 Monticello Magic girls lacrosse captains, Piper Perron (11), Grace Esselman (12) and Briana Brenteson (12). 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Head Coach: Shane Weber (2nd season)

Assistant coaches: Jared Hines, Luke Dickinson, Mya Brion

