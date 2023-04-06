• Assistant coaches: Jared Hines, Luke Dickinson, Mya Brion
• Last year’s record: 8-6 (section quarterfinal)
• Top returners: Addison Kiphuth, Piper Perron, Julia DeChene, Briana Brenteson, Macey Morgan, Isabell Cheney, Bryn Dahlheimer
Monticello girls lacrosse graduated 12 seniors from last year’s team so there will be a lot of new faces on the roster. Despite the heavy losses, there is still plenty of talent amongst the returners.
Offensively are Kiphuth, Perron and DeChene. Kiphuth led the Magic last season in goals (32) and points (45) as a freshman. Perron led Monti in assists (15) last season and has been named a captain for this year. She was also tied for second in points (28). DeChene stepped into the lineup as an eighth grader last season because of injuries and started her career with a 10-goal 11-point campaign.
Defensively, Brenteson, Morgan, Cheney and Dahlheimer return as key cogs. Brenteson is a senior captain and brings a wealth of knowledge and is good at collecting ground balls. Morgan brings plus athleticism and intensity to the defense and is also smart with the ball. Cheney is a three-sport athlete and brings plenty of experience after being a starter last year. Dahlheimer returns for her second straight season as the starting goaltender. Last season as a sophomore she played in 14 games and allowed an average of 5.93 goals per game on a .588 save percentage.
The Magic are looking for their third Mississippi 8 title (2016, 2021) in program history in a wide-open conference.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.