Monticello girls improve to perfection

Bam. Bam. Bam Bam.
That’s what the first four minutes sound like when a 8-0 girls lacrosse team travels across the Mississippi River to take on an 0-6 opponent.
The Monticello Magic improved its record to 9-0 and strengthened its first-place position in the Greater West Metro Conference with a 16-4 win over Big Lake on Friday, May 14 at Big Lake High School. The loss dropped the Hornets to 0-7 on the season.
Morgynn Spears led the Magic scoring attack with six points, earned off of three goals and three assists.
Madison Katzenberger had two goals and two assists for four points.
Freshman Payton Spears, called up from the junior varsity team to play a game with her graduating sister Morgynn, added three goals for the Magic.
It took just 4:18 after the opening draw to put the Magic up 4-0. Monticello opened the second half with even more fury, netting three goals in the opening two minutes and 10 seconds.
Emma Cordell, who came into the game as Monticello’s leading scorer, put the Magic on the scoreboard just 50 seconds into the game. That would be Cordell’s lone goal of the game.
Morgynn Spears followed up Cordell’s goal with her first of four points on the night.
Ratzenberger scored back-to-back goals 42 seconds apart to put Monticello up 4-0. Katzenberger’s two goals against Big Lake put her in a tie for the Magic scoring lead by the end of the night.
After giving up four goals in the game’s first four minutes, Big Lake held Monticello scoreless for nearly six minutes. Hornets Senior Kayla Niedzielski then cut Monticello’s lead to 4-1 with a goal at 11:01 of the first half.
Amanda Pederson scored for Monticello before Peyton Spears netted her first goal of the night at the 16:20 mark. The Magic took possession on the corresponding draw and moved the ball down field where 27 seconds later, junior midfielder Halle Dahlheimer put Monticello up 8-1.
Big Lake’s Niedzielski answered with her second and final goal of the night to cut Monticello’s lead to 8-2.
Grace Kuta, Morgynn Spears and Payton Spears combined for three more goals before the half for a Monticello 11-2 lead.
After the second half draw, it took Payton Spears just 53 seconds to score her third goal of the night and activate a running clock because of the 10-point lead. In the next 1:17 Payton Spears and Piper Perron netted two more goals.
Brooklyn Kunz, Emma Anaker would score for Monticello before the final whistle blew. Lilly Berglund scored two goals about six minutes apart for the Hornets.
Monticello was scheduled to host St. Michael-Albertville Tuesday, May 18 after the Times went to press. The Magic travels to Rocori on Thursday, May 21 before hosting Brainerd on Monday, May 24. The Magic closes out the regular season May 27 at Chisago Lakes.
Big Lake lost to St. Cloud 19-2 on Monday, May 17.
The Hornets are hosting Totino Grace on Thursday, May 20 before traveling to Chisago Lakes on Friday, May 21.
The Hornets close out the season on Thursday, May 27 versus Brainerd at Big Lake High School.
