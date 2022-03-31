Rebecca Kounkel, longtime middle school track and volleyball coach, steps in for her first year leading the girls golf team and is assisted by Matthew Geister-Jones.
The team finished in the middle of the pack in last year’s Mississippi 8 standings. Fighting the pandemic, just being able to play and have a season was a win in-and-of itself.
The Magic are also in a very tough section that houses last year’s state champion. The second and third place schools would have finished in the same order as the top three at the state meet as well, so an extremely tough section awaits the Magic at the end of the season. Becker is the top team in the ‘new look’ Mississippi 8 conference. Alexandra, Brainerd, and Detroit Lakes could all be state champions if they didn’t have to face each other to get there in the section.
Last year’s captains, Lauren Dahl (6-year varsity starter) and Abigail Johnson graduated at the end of 2021 and were key players on the team. However, Brianna Brant, Samantha Voll, Aleyna Opatz and Taylor Hess are all poised to have strong seasons in their return to the links.
In moving to a grades seven through 12 program, there are a lot of younger golfers that will join the returners.
A young team will likely finish in the middle of the pack again, but will have a chance to get closer to the top depending on the play of the more experienced players.
