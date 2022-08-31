The 2021-22 Magic girls cross country captains

The 2021-22 Magic girls cross country captains, L-R: Anabella Witschen, Josey Nygaard and Ellie Erickson.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Gail Grieme returns for her 37th season as head coach of Monticello girls cross country. Grieme is assisted by girls track and field head coach Kim Nygaard.

Like the boys team, the girls finished second in the Mississippi 8 conference and second at the section 5AA meet, which was good enough to qualify for the Minnesota State High School League state tournament. At state they finished in fifth place out of 16 teams.

