Monticello girls basketball strives to play ‘uptempo’

This season the Monticello girls basketball team is already looking to be competitive and focused despite the COVID-19 distractions. The Magic team is looking to run the ball in 2021.
“This year our strengths are going to be playing up-tempo basketball,” Coach Craig Geyen said. “We will be able to pressure the basketball. Practices are going to be competitive and players will push each other to continue to get better. This group is a coachable group that wants to get better.”
Geyen has been coaching Monticello varsity hoops for 10 years now.
His assistant coaches are Bruce Balder-Lanoue, Jocelyn Hoselton, and Trevor Bautch. Team managers this season are Greta Hartfiel, Gabby Wurm, Kennedy Biegler, and Sam Richardson.
This year the Magic basketball squad will have five seniors: Morgynn Spears, Grace Kuta, Emma Cordell, Ellie Telecky, and Jazrah McNinch.
Team captains have yet to be picked.
Geyen’s main focus is on getting better every day.
“We will get better throughout the season and continue to work hard each and every day,” Geyen said. “We want to play great defensive and rebound each night. We are looking forward to competing every day.”
Monticello lost two seniors who were over six foot - so the team has a new feel this year.
Last year the team was 17-11 and one of the winning highlights was defeating Big Lake in the section semi-finals in front of a roaring Magic crowd.
This year Monticello will have to watch out for Becker, Big Lake and Willmar. Geyen said those are the toughest opponents this season.
Geyen said that he’s excited to be back with his team and preparing for St. Francis on Thursday, Jan. 14.
“Our first game is on the road and St. Francis is a section team and we are looking forward to seeing where we are against a section opponent,” Geyen said. “Everyone is excited to get back out there with our basketball family.”
