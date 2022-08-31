Monti football captains 2022

The 2021-22 Magic football captains, L-R: Major Jungles, Jacob Schluender, Jensen Wallin, Tyler Hoheisel, Brody Zychowski and Griffen Fieldseth.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Andy Pierskalla returns for his second year as head coach of Magic football. His coaching staff is full of familiar names: Josh Larsen, Cole Deibele, Andy Zigan, Corey Stanger, Ben Henson, John Dietel, Chris Meyer, Nate Evens, Cody Fox, Willson Burggraff, Tony Gardner, Craig Geyen, Eric Hanson, Jason Telecky, Shane Weber, Rasheed Jackson and Harrison Crane.

Last season the red and black finished 6-4, 5-3 to lead the North Central - Blue district. Their only losses (Rogers - twice, Becker and Andover) were to state tournament teams. They lost senior captain and starting quarterback Anthony Staryszak to a season ending injury after just three games. Now sophomore QB, Luke Emmerich, finished the year at QB and nearly led the team to an upset over Rogers in the section 6AAAAA semifinals. Emmerich is currently the third ranked prospect in the state of Minnesota according to prepredzone.com and the second ranked quarterback behind Lakeville North’s Riley Grossman.

