Griffen Fieldseth section tourney

Senior Griffen Fieldseth works on pinning Jake Decker during the 160 lb. match during the Section 6AA team wrestling tournament, Thursday, Feb. 17 at Becker High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Section 6AA team wrestling tournament ended in an unusual way for Monticello at Becker High School last Thursday. Headed into the heavyweight match, Monticello trailed by three to Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield.

Junior Ben Bauer took to the mat for the Magic while the Charging Dragons countered with Luis Serrato. Bauer was in control for essentially the entire match and after four minutes was looking for an extra point that would have ultimately won the match for Monti.

