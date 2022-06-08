Monticello hosted the section 5AA track and field meet at Monticello High School on Wednesday, June 1 and Friday, June 3. The prelims were on Wednesday with the finals coming on Friday.
It doesn’t mean anything for state, but both Monticello boys and girls teams finished with the highest team scores of the meet as team section champions. Only the top two individuals and relay teams from each event advance to the MSHSL state tournament, so team scores mean essentially nothing.
Having dominated all year, the girls did so once again. Seven individuals made it and three relay teams did as well for the Magic girls.
Hope Guertin took second in the 100 hurdles (15.83 seconds) to advance to state and was section champ in the 300 hurdles (46.67 seconds). Isabel Mahoney was section champ in the two mile (11:16.02) and took second in the one mile (5:20.90). Emelia Skistad was section champ in the girls 100 with her time of 12.65 while teammate Sasha Steinbach (12.70) finished in second as Monti swept the girls 100.
Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte finished second in the long jump (17’) while also being named section champion in the girls 400 (59.83) and 200 (26.23). Kaela Skistad took second to Mendoza-Brunotte in the 400 (1:00.13) as the Magic girls also swept the 400.
The 4x100 relay team of Steinbach, Natalie Emmerich, Kacie Lilldahl and Emelia Skistad (50.81) took second. The 4x200 team of Steinbach, Emmerich, Mendoza-Brunotte and Emelia Skistad took first place as section champs with their time of 1:44.94. The 4x400 team of Kaela Skistad, Josey Nygaard, Sophia Haase and Guertin took second to advance to state and Graycee Roubinek was the section champ in the shot put with a distance of 37’.
The Magic boys also had a great day, sending six combined individuals and relay teams to state.
Sophomore Jack Geislinger took second in the boys 200 with a time of 51.58. Junior Noah Mahoney was section champ winning the boys 3200 meter with a time of 8:32.37. Sophomore Michael Schilling took second place during the boys 300 hurdles. The boys 4x200 relay team was section champs winning with a time of 1:32.47. The 4x800 team took second with a time of 8:19.84. Freshman Luke Emmerich took second during the boys high jump and long jump, eclipsing 6’ 1” and 21’ 5”, respectively.
The Big Lake boys sent a runner to state in every distance race.
Christian Noble was section champ at the boys 800 with a time of 1:59.82. Kade Layton was the section runner-up for the boys 1600 clocking in at 4:38.38. Owen Layton set a school record as the section runner-up in the boys 3200 clocking in at 9:33.16. The 4x800 relay team of Owen Layton, Jack Leuer, Kade Layton and Noble set a school record as section champs clocking in at 8:04.89.
It was a great showing for both M8 schools that will represent section 5 in the class AA state track and field meet.
The class AA state track and field meet takes place on Friday and Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at STMA.
