Monticello dismantles No. 8 Cambridge-Isanti

The Monticello boys basketball team has been slowly but surely improving throughout the season. They’ve had some tough losses and big wins, now sitting at 2-5 for the season.
Head Coach Bridge Tusler was thrilled with the Magic win on Thursday, Feb. 4 against Cambridge-Isanti 60-37.
“I was extremely excited for our team,” Tusler said. “They played a complete game. We can build on this for the second round of conference play.”
The the start of the game the score was close, but near the end of the half Monticello really started to pull away.
The Magic had the lead 20-12 with two minutes left in the first half.
Mitchell stocker scored with 10 seconds left in the first half to close out the half.
The scoreboard flashed, 24-14.
Wyatt Sawatzke had eight points, Gus Hangsleben with six, Stocker had four, Carson Kolles had five, and Calvin Schmitz had two.
Kolles got things started in the second half with a hard drive to the basket making the score 26-14.
Schmitz drove hard to the basket and then Austin Marquette drove hard on the next play.
Defense was working hard for the Magic and Cambridge couldn’t get anything set up. Shots weren’t falling for the Bluejackets and that’s how Monticello earned a huge lead.
The score was 35-17 with 13:32 on the clock in the second half.
Calvin drove hard and earned one on basket from the free-throw line.
After that the Magic exploded offensively.
Sawatzke had a few breakaway layups and Schmitz was running the ball as well. The score was 43-20 with 10:35 left in the game.
“We have been getting pressed all season,” Tusler said. “We took a step in making Cambridge-Isanti pay for it as we want to do against every press. We prepare for pressure, but every game applies a little different pressure. It was a team effort to break the press. But I will say Wyatt and Carson grew a ton in breaking the press with a pass instead of on their own with a dribble.”
Monticello wasn’t relenting scoring every time it had the ball.
Cambridge called a timeout with four minutes left in the game. The score was 60-26.
Tusler sent in the Magic subs.
Tusler was a little hesitant bringing in the players off the bench, but he was confident in his teams’ defense.
“I’m scarred from being part of letting comebacks happen,” Tusler said. “I will say when I subbed out our starters with four minutes left. The turning point was Cal Schmitz intensity wearing out their offense with his defense.”
The Magic haven’t been winning a whole lot this season, but there’s no doubt that the team leaves everything out on the court. Always striving to be the hardest working five on the court.
“We are constantly growing,” Tusler said. “There has been a ton of growth and we are still finding fitting pieces. Cal Schmitz is the player of the game and every play he had impact. I’m very impressed with his leadership, competitive drive, and how he responds to adversity.”
Schmitz had 16 points, one rebound, two assists, and one steal.
Kolles had 14 points, three rebounds, and two assists.
Sawatzke had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals.
Hangsleben had six points, five rebounds, and one assist.
Stocker also had six points, and four rebounds.
Henry Sawatzke had three points, one assist, and one steal.
Luke Emmerich had three points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
Marquette had two points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
