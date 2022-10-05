monti tennis team
Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello wasn’t able to capture a conference title, but they’re on the hunt for an even larger prize. The Magic drew the #9 seed for the section 5AA tennis tournament which earned them a first round home match against #16 Brooklyn Center.

It wasn’t much of a competition for Monticello, but it was also the Centaurs first ever section tennis match as the program is really hurting for numbers.

Abigail DeLarco monti tennis

Abigail DeLarco prepares a shot during a volley against Brooklyn Center during the number three singles match. DeLarco and her partner Lily Levanduski won their match 6-0, 6-0, Monday, Oct. 3 at Monticello High School.

