Abigail DeLarco prepares a shot during a volley against Brooklyn Center during the number three singles match. DeLarco and her partner Lily Levanduski won their match 6-0, 6-0, Monday, Oct. 3 at Monticello High School.
Monticello wasn’t able to capture a conference title, but they’re on the hunt for an even larger prize. The Magic drew the #9 seed for the section 5AA tennis tournament which earned them a first round home match against #16 Brooklyn Center.
It wasn’t much of a competition for Monticello, but it was also the Centaurs first ever section tennis match as the program is really hurting for numbers.
The Magic took care of business as they easily handled the undermanned visitors by winning a clean 7-0. They only lost three games in total.
“I was super proud of my girls for getting out and competing hard regardless of who they faced,” said Head Coach Katy Horgen.
“Any time we step onto the court I just want them to compete. I always tell them that no matter who they’re competing against they need to give it their all,” added Horgen.
It was smooth sailing for the most part as the girls only lost three games combined in all of their matches.
At number one singles, Rebecca Roussland defeated Michele Jimenez, 6-0, 6-1. After the match was temporarily suspended for an injury, Adah Mattson took down Maria Kolosovsky
During the number two singles match that also ended 6-0, 6-1. At three singles, Madelyn Gallegher swept Valery Pfaiffer, 6-0, 6-0 and Sophie Rosh took care of Melanie Hernandez 6-0, 6-1 at four singles.
The doubles pairings took care of business without dropping a single game. Samantha Voll and Sammi May conquered Olivia Cazett and Shiningstar Xiong 6-0, 6-0 during the one doubles match. At two doubles, Ava Melvin and Rylee Hallberg defeated Chasline Collins and Bendu Ngafuah 6-0, 6-0. Last but not least, at three doubles Abigail DeLarco and Lily Levanduski won their eighth straight match as doubles partners. They beat Rosemary Marquez Chino and Alexis Huynh 6-0, 6-0.
The win means Monti advances to play #8 STMA on the road at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Horgen expects a barn-burner in their rematch against STMA. They’re also hoping for a bit of revenge after the Magic lost 5-2 against the Knights earlier in the season.
Monti’s lineup looks a bit different from the last time they battled and they have also tightened things up since then as well. If they can go on the road, compete and keep their heads in the game, there’s a chance Monti can advance to the next round of the team section 5AA tournament.
