Monticello hosted their largest college signing day to date. On Wednesday, April 13 the Magic hosted their signing day event in the Monticello High School auditorium. 13 student-athletes signed on to play sports collegiately in several different sports.
Zach Anderson was the first athlete to take the state. He signed to play baseball for Crown College in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota. Matt Koshiol was the next athlete to sign. Koshiol signed to play lacrosse at Elmhurst University in Elmhurst, Illinois. Cade Hansen was third to sign. Hansen signed to run track and cross country for Minnesota State University Moorhead.
The fourth athlete to sign was Katelyn Lindberg, who signed with Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa to play basketball. Clay Megaw took the stage fifth. He signed with St. John’s to join their swim team. Dakotah Parker was next and he signed with St. Thomas as a diver. Wyatt Sawatzke was up after Parker and signed with St. John’s to play football.
Tyler Rousslang signed to play tennis for Hamline University in St. Paul. Andrew Fickel was one of three soccer players to sign. Fickle signed with Oakland City University in Oakland City, Indiana. Ty Modaff was the second soccer player to sign with a college. Modaff committed to play at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids. Antonio Portillo was the third soccer player to sign. He signed with Bethel University in St. Paul.
Erin Yager was next and she signed with University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire to run track and cross country. Last, but not least was Natalie Emmerich. She signed with the College of St. Benedict with their track and field team.
The 13 athletes combined to sign for nine different sports.
