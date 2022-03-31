Dave Wik returns for his 21st season as the head coach of the boys track and field team. Wik is assisted by Corey Derby, Tony Kortenkamp, Jason Telecky and James Pohlworth.
Last year was a good one overall for the Magic as they finished second in the Mississippi 8, but placed sixth at state. Gone from last year’s iteration of the Magic are Sam Valor, who went on to play college football at Davidson and Brady Wright.
The boys return a number of state participants including Joe Hannah, Michael Schilling and Anthony Staryszak. Hannah was on the 4x200 state team and is a sprinter. Schilling also was on the 4x200 team and the 300 hurdles.
Staryszak was a state participant for the discus, but is currently rehabbing a knee injury that occurred during the football season. Distance runner Noah Mahoney is also back after a strong cross country season, and Marcus Guertin is back as a high jumper.
Luke Emmerich is a promising newcomer who will participate in sprints and the high jump. Emmerich took over as starting quarterback in the fall after Staryszak’s knee injury and nearly led the Magic to an upset win over Rogers in the section 6AAAAA quarterfinals that went down to the final drive. He also was a starter on the basketball team that featured four seniors.
It should be another strong team with balance in the sprints, distance and jumps. Distance running should especially be a strength after the cross country team finished second at the state meet back in the fall that Mahoney was a big part of.
Track and field is now a three-class system and Monticello is projected to be very competitive once again as they try and usurp Cambridge-Isanti as conference champs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.