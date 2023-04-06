• Head Coach: Dave Wik (21st season)
• Assistant coaches: Corey Derby, Tony Kortenkamp, Jason Telecky, Jake Olson, Lisa Nygaard
• Last year’s conference meet finish: Third (section champs/12th state)
• Top returners: Noah Mahoney (distance), Ty Brouwer (distance), Paul Fasen (distance), Jack Geislinger (sprints), Carson Hess (sprints), Bo Beucler (sprints), Collin Callstrom (sprints), Ryan Richardson (hurdles), Michael Schilling (hurdles)
After a disappointing third-place finish at the conference meet, the Monticello boys’ track and field team bounced back to win the section and sent a nice group to the state meet.
Led by their state participant cross-country athletes, Monticello will be strongest in the track events this year. There are always high hopes for Wik’s track and field teams and this year is no different. They should be a contender for the conference title and a repeat as section champions.
Meet schedule (subject to change)
• Tuesday, April 4 in Monticello (4 p.m.)
• Tuesday, April 11 @ Becker (4 p.m.)
• Tuesday, April 18 @ Cambridge-Isanti (4 p.m.)
• Tuesday, April 25 in Monticello (4 p.m.)
• Tuesday, May 2 @ Buffalo (4 p.m.)
• Thursday, May 4 @ Cambridge-Isanti (4 p.m.)
• Saturday, May 6 @ Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School (9:30 a.m.)
• Tuesday, May 9 @ Brainerd (True Team Sections - 3 p.m.)
• Tuesday, May 16 in Monticello (5 p.m.)
• Wednesday, May 24 @ Big Lake (conference meet - 11 a.m.)
• Wednesday, May 31 in Monticello (section meet - 3 p.m.)
• Friday, June 2 in Monticello (section finals - 9:30 a.m.)
