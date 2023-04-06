monticello boys track seniors 2023

The 2023 Monticello boys track seniors. Back row, Baylor Gordy, Collin Callstrom, Bo Beucler and Ezra Brouwer. Front row, Wyatt Witschen, Gavin Wetterhahn, Carson Hess, Rocco Vasoli and Noah Mahoney.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Head Coach: Dave Wik (21st season)

Assistant coaches: Corey Derby, Tony Kortenkamp, Jason Telecky, Jake Olson, Lisa Nygaard

