2022 boys tennis seniors. Back row L-R: Tyler Rousslang, Brandon Fyle, Levi Vanderlinden, Zane Pemberton and Alex Robeck. Front row L-R: Wyatt Kadelbach, Daniel Homsombath, Jon Zemlicka and Mitchell Lageson.
Katy Horgen is the head coach for the boys tennis team for her fourth straight season. Horgen is assisted by Mike Kline, Jeff Stone and Jill Kedrowski. Last year the Magic finished 18-6, 7-1 in the conference, but lost to St. Cloud Tech in the first round of section playoffs.
Wyatt Kadelbach, Johnathon May, Dylan Roiger, Tyler Rousslang and Henry Sawatzke were all named to the All-Conference team last year. Brandon Fyle, Daniel Homsombath, Ryan Schyma and Levi Vanderlinden were All-Conference honorable mentions last year as well. The team also won the AA Gold Academic award for having a team average cumulative GPA of at least 3.75.
Brandon Fyle, Daniel Homsombath, Wyatt Kadelbach, Tyler Rousslang, Ryan Schyma and Levi Vanderlinden are all going to be core members of this year’s team. “This team should be competitive and we have high hopes for them. They are a group that wants to make gains and go further than we did last season, so I am excited to see them reach the team goals along with their own individual goals,” stated Horgen. Rousslang is closing in on 75 varsity wins with a current record of 60-32 and plans to attend Hamline University and play tennis there.
Retaining some of that All-Conference type talent from last year will be the key to jumping Becker for the conference title this season.
There are a number of seniors to highlight; Brandon Fyle is planning on attending UND where he will be studying commercial aviation, Daniel Homsombath, Wyatt Kadelbach is planning on attending either the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities or University of Wisconsin Madison and majoring in environmental engineering, Mitchell Lageson is planning on attending NDSU where he wants to pursue a degree in computer science with hopes of game designing or general programming, Zane Pemberton is planning on attending the University of Minnesota where he wants to study engineering, Alex Robeck is planning on attending NDSU for engineering, Tyler Rousslang is planning on attending Hamline University where he will be playing tennis and thinking of majoring in economics, Ryan Soderholm is unsure of where he plans to attend at this time, but is hoping to study something in the automotive or gaming industry, Levi Vanderlinden is planning on attending UW-La Crosse for business and Jon Zemlicka is planning on attending NDSU for computer science.
Horgen and the team are looking forward to a great season.
