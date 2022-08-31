Matt “Mac” McLachlan returns for his seventh season as head coach for Monticello boys soccer. He is joined by varsity assistant Peter Bergquist, JV Head Coach Ron Fee and JV assistant Chad Hayda.
Last year the Magic went 10-7-1, 6-1 in the Mississippi 8 with their only conference loss coming to Princeton, 4-3, in a heartbreaker at the end for the conference title. Their season ended with a 1-0 loss to Princeton again in the section 6AA semifinals after blanking St. Francis 4-0 in the quarterfinals. They started the season 3-4 before ending the year in good form on a 7-3-1 run.
It’ll be a mostly brand new team this season after they lost 10 seniors to graduation: Ty Modaff (10 goals/12 assists last season) led the team in scoring the previous two seasons, Sam Brown was 2nd team All-State as a sweeper, Andrew Frickel, Alex Westveer and Manuel Rosette were started at midfield, Tate Jacobson and Antonio Portillo were starting forwards and Jack LePage, Jakob Richards and Griffin Froeming were also lost along the back line with Brown.
Modaff and Rosette now play at Anoka Tech, LePage and Westveer are at Alexandria Tech, and Portillo plays at Bethel in St Paul. A handful of others are walk-on hopefuls at other colleges.
Senior captain Jordan Horst will be a flexible option at forward or midfield for this year’s team as they look for guys to step up into scoring roles. Sophomore Dane Jacobson is one of two returners from last year’s starting 11 as the starting goalkeeper and senior Andrew Roff, who is on pace to return shortly from an injury, will also be looked at to help in the scoring department. Brazilian foreign exchange student Pedro Correa has a chance to make a big impact on the team as well.
The biggest weakness will be a young lineup with only two returning starters. Jacobson will be leaned on to keep the team in games as the offense works to figure things out, they’ve scored just one goal through two games.
They lost 2-1 with Buffalo in the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 25 on a penalty kick in overtime and lost 1-0 to Willmar at home on Saturday, Aug. 27. Junior Ryan Richardson is their lone goal scorer so far.
A historically competitive program will look to avoid their second straight slow start to the season with a home game against Zimmerman on Tuesday (the match begins after the Monticello Times is sent to print). They then have four straight road games, including five of their next six. After Zimmerman their next home game is against an improved Big Lake team on Monday, Sept. 12.
