Monti boys soccer captains 2022

The 2021-22 Magic boys soccer captains, Jordan Horst (left) and Carter Block (right.)

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Matt “Mac” McLachlan returns for his seventh season as head coach for Monticello boys soccer. He is joined by varsity assistant Peter Bergquist, JV Head Coach Ron Fee and JV assistant Chad Hayda.

Last year the Magic went 10-7-1, 6-1 in the Mississippi 8 with their only conference loss coming to Princeton, 4-3, in a heartbreaker at the end for the conference title. Their season ended with a 1-0 loss to Princeton again in the section 6AA semifinals after blanking St. Francis 4-0 in the quarterfinals. They started the season 3-4 before ending the year in good form on a 7-3-1 run.

Tags

Load comments