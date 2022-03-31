Erik Hanson returns at the Magic’s boys lacrosse coach for his eighth season at the helm. Last season the boys finished 8-7, 4-4 in the Greater West Metro and tied St. Cloud with eight points in the conference.
Monti had conference wins against Becker, Big Lake (twice in the regular season) and Sartell/Sauk Rapids.
“It was a great season and the players worked and played hard,” stated Hanson.
After beating Big Lake 21-1 in the section eight play-in game, they advanced to play Buffalo, but lost 17-11.
The Magic lost four impact players to graduation, one defender and three middies; Mason Soucy, who went on to play lacrosse in college at Aurora University, and midfielders Colby Kramer, Jesse Dechene, and Reid Brentson.
Titus Peters (18), Gavin Simon (28) and Sanders Hanson (14) with their combined 60 goals return for the Magic this season. Sophomore Callan Jacobson also returns after having 12 goals and 12 assists last year as a freshman.
This year’s team will feature a solid starting lineup, but the depth of the lineup is a little light. “If we go out and play with excitement and enthusiasm we will surprise a lot of teams,” said Hanson.
Hanson is looking forward to their rivalry games against Buffalo and STMA and their goal is to take them both out this season as they will look to get revenge on their section quarter final defeat that ended their season in 2021. They did not play STMA last year.
Chisago Lakes won the conference last season with a 15-2 record and a perfect 7-0 in conference play. Becker finished two points above Monticello and St. Cloud for second in the Greater Metro West as the Magic look to try and make a push up the standings this year.
The balance of the Magic in their starting lineup will need to play well to mitigate their lack of depth to begin the year as new players come in and develop.
