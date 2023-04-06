• Head Coach: Erik Hanson
• Last year’s record: 9-5 (section quarterfinal)
• Top returners: Callan Jacobson, Mason Bauer, Jackson Montgomery, Elli Olmsheid, Tobin Olmsheid
The Monticello boys lacrosse team in 2023 will be a young albeit balanced roster. Coach Hanson believes his squad will be competitive this season and is looking forward to the younger guys growing over the season.
They went 9-5 last season and finished second in the Mississippi 8 to Chisago Lakes. Only two of the top 10 scorers from last season returned to the roster. Callan Jacobson (11) was third on the team in points with 38 in 13 games. His 22 goals were third and his 16 assists were second on the Magic in 2022.
Jackson Montgomery was eighth on the team in scoring with 12 points in 13 games that were split evenly between six goals and six assists.
There is a lot of opportunity for the young guys to step up on this roster. Weather permitting, the Magic will start their season on Thursday, April 13 when Monticello hosts Buffalo.
Game schedule (subject to change)
• Thursday, April 13 vs Buffalo (6 p.m.)
• Monday, April 17 @ Chisago Lakes (6 p.m.)
• Thursday, April 20 vs Becker (6 p.m.)
• Tuesday, April 25 vs Moorhead (6 p.m.)
• Friday, April 28 @ STMA (7 p.m.)
• Monday, May 1 @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids (6:30 p.m.)
• Friday, May 5 vs St. Cloud (7 p.m.)
• Monday, May 8 @ Becker (7 p.m)
• Friday, May 12 vs Big Lake/Princeton (6 p.m.)
• Tuesday, May 16 vs Rogers (6 p.m.)
• Thursday, May 18 vs Rocori (6 p.m.)
• Friday, May 19 @ Brainerd (7 p.m.)
• Tuesday, May 23 @ Delano/Rockford (7 p.m.)
