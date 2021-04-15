Monticello boys lacrosse always expects to win

The 2021 Monticello boys lacrosse seniors are Jesse DeChene, Wyatt Kiputh, Cole Kochmann, Colby Kramer, Cody Quigley, Mason Soucy, and Reid Brentson.
Coach Erik Hanson has been the head coach for eight years now and he’s looking forward to finishing a full season with his team - unlike last season.
“Hopefully we get a full season,” Hanson said. “It means a lot.”
Based off of last year and the first week of practice Hanson said he saw, “strength, quickness, and experience,” in his Magic lacrosse team.
Soucy will be the team captain this season.
Bruce Balder Lanove, Chris Meyer, and Aaron Fair are Hanson’s assistant coaches.
Taylor Diamond and Amanda Yorokhowicz are the team managers.
Hanson determined that Delano and Chisago Lakes would be Monticello’s toughest opponents.
On Thursday, April 15 the boys Monticello lacrosse team will take on Delano in the season opener.
Hanson seemed extremely confident.
“We always expect to win,” Hanson said.
