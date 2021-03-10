Monticello boys hockey climbs to No. 1

The Monticello Moose grasped the No. 1 seed in the Mississippi 8 Conference.
The boys hockey team holds a 8-2-1 conference record after it defeated St. Francis 6-1 on Saturday, March 6.
Monticello head coach Eric Nelson was thankful to be at the top of the heap, but was trying to keep his team focused for playoffs.
“It’s always good to get back in to the win column,” Nelson said. “It’s good to be up there in the conference but with the season we are in and having, we’re not completely focused on where we are in the standings. We want to make sure we are playing our best hockey come playoff time.”
Monticello was letting the pucks fly in Saturday’s game against the Saints.
In the first period the Moose had 12 connected on one of 12 shots on goal.
Cody Russell scored just 34 seconds into the game with assists going to Gavin Brooks and Jesse DeChene.
In the second period the Moose scored three goals.
Gunnar Sibley scored off of the power play four minutes into the period with assists going to DeChene and Ben Miller.
Russell scored for the second time in the game 19 seconds later with a pass from Wilson Dahlheimer.
Sibley scored his second goal of the night off of the power play and assists going to Brooks and Dahlheimer.
Nelson said that each game gets a little more serious for the Moose as the season dwindles down.
“Our recent play has been a combination of things,” Nelson said. “We are doing things better on the ice and with a little more urgency than in past weeks. This is a result of a few things, the players being ready and also a realization that time is of the essence in relation to the end of this season.”
Down 4-0, St. Francis scored it’s only goal to close out the second period.
In the third period DeChene sent the puck to the back of the net with 13:59 on the clock.
Sibley scored next for Monticello with the assist going to Dahlheimer and Brady Bergstrom, bringing the final score to 6-1.
Goalie Nash Wilson had 26 saves in the net and a .963 save percentage for the night.
St. Francis had 27 shots against Wilson in the net and Monticello had 33 shots against the Saints.
Nelson said he’s looking forward to section play - and he’s treating every team like it’s the last game of the season.
“I honestly can’t tell you who’s going to be the toughest opponent,” Nelson said. “Every team has beat every team at some point during the season it seems like. If teams don’t show up to play, anyone could beat anyone. The focus has to come down to doing things right, executing on opportunities, and making sure that every time you step on the ice you’re giving 100 percent effort.”
Monday, March 8 coverage:
The Moose defeated Princeton 4-0.
Gavin simon scored first for Monticello in the second period with 7:08 on the clock and the assist going to Braden Bitz and Brooks Wilson.
In the third period Jake Larson, Brooks Wilson, and Riley Ronayne each scored goals for Monticello, bringing the score to 4-0.
Moose goalie Nash Wilson had 20 saves in the net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.