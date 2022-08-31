Monticello boys cross country captains 2022

The 2021-22 Magic boys cross country captains, L-R: Rocco Vasoli, Ezra Brouwer, Carson Hess, Tyler Biard and Noah Mahoney.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Boys cross country Head Coach Dave Wik returns for his 31st season at the lead. Wik is assisted by 2021-22 Section 5AA Assistant Coach of the Year Tony Kortenkamp.

The Magic had a phenomenal season finishing second in the Mississippi 8 to Big Lake, finished second at sections to Big Lake and capped their season as state tournament runner-ups and Noah Mahoney was named All-State.

