BJ Obiri

Junior guard BJ Obiri drives to the rim against North Branch, Friday, Jan. 6 at Monticello High School. Obiri scored a team-high 17 points.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

After picking up their first win of the season against St. Cloud Apollo to end 2022, Monticello boys basketball dropped their last two games to begin 2023. On Friday, Jan. 6 Monti lost 82-40 to North Branch. On Monday earlier this week, they lost 87-69 to Zimmerman.

It’s been a tough go for Monti this season after losing most of their minutes from last year’s team. The young squad is trying to find its footing this season. They have a hard time playing a full game without getting down on themselves and that’s an issue Head Coach Dillon Naumann mentioned after the game.

Ryan Schyma

Junior guard Ryan Schyma drives against the Vikings. Schyma finished with seven points, Friday, Jan. 6 at Monticello High School.
Brayden Dollard

Sophomore guard Brayden Dollard shoots a three, Friday, Jan. 6 at Monticello High School. 

