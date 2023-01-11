After picking up their first win of the season against St. Cloud Apollo to end 2022, Monticello boys basketball dropped their last two games to begin 2023. On Friday, Jan. 6 Monti lost 82-40 to North Branch. On Monday earlier this week, they lost 87-69 to Zimmerman.
It’s been a tough go for Monti this season after losing most of their minutes from last year’s team. The young squad is trying to find its footing this season. They have a hard time playing a full game without getting down on themselves and that’s an issue Head Coach Dillon Naumann mentioned after the game.
“It’s good and bad to get the younger guys out there. Obviously, we don’t want to be in these games. Top to bottom in our program we just have to work on competing right now. That’s kind of where it’s at. They’re not 40 points better than us. We’re working on our mistake response. Our shots aren’t going in, different things like that. We have to continue to play the game we can’t hang our heads,” said Naumann.
Monticello kept themselves in fighting distance for the first few minutes before the Vikings finished the half on a 32-8 run.
Junior Patrick Schobe got both of Monticello’s first two field goals of the game and then dimed up sophomore Jackson Soroko to cut their early deficit to 10-6 with just over 14 minutes left in the half.
Later, junior BJ Obiri got a catch and shoot three to fall as Monti trailed 17-11 with 10:28 left in the first half. Obiri hit another three a couple of minutes later to keep the Magic in the game for the moment.
With 5:05 left in the opening half, Monti called timeout after trailing 34-16. Schobe was working early and Obiri was aggressive driving into the lane but had a hard time converting in the lane, to begin with.
The game got away from Monti. The offense had a hard time scoring and they went into halftime trailing 49-19.
Senior guard Derek Harley hit a three in the second half but got whistled for a technical foul shortly thereafter. Harley leads Monti in scoring per game averaging 16 in three games played. Obiri, who leads the team in total points with 65 in five games started to get it going in the second half.
Obiri maintained his aggressiveness in the second half getting to the hole. He was maybe the lone bright spot in a tough loss. Obiri scored 17 of the team’s 40 points. Junior guard Ryan Schyma was second on the team with seven points.
Earlier this week they lost their second straight to Zimmerman. Monti had three guys reach double-digits in the scoring column. Obiri dropped 18, Harley had 12, and Schyma added 10. Monticello had no answer for Thunder senior Davis Artisensi-Skime, who had a game-high 29.
Earlier this week on Tuesday Monticello hosted Becker for a doubleheader with the girls. On Thursday Monti plays Princeton at 7 p.m. in Monticello. On Monday, Jan. 16 Monticello hosts Chisago Lakes in a doubleheader with the girls. The boys are scheduled to tip-off at 7:45 p.m.
