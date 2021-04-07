Monticello baseball sets sights on state

The Monticello baseball team is finally returning to the field after reaching the state tournament and taking fourth place in 2019.
Head Coach Cole Deibele was disappointed that his team wasn’t able to return to the field after their successful season in 2019.
Although the spring season didn’t take place, Deibele was able to coach his team in the summer. It was his only highlight from last season.
“I was fortunate to get to coach the players in the summer after not being able to have a school season,” Deibele said.
The squad didn’t get a chance to prove themselves last spring, but the 2021 seniors will compete and not take a single game for granted.
“I’m still bummed that last year’s big senior class of 11 kids didn’t have the opportunity, but I’m extremely happy for this year’s seven seniors,” Deibele said.
Hunter Flanigan, Logan Raab, Caden Ritter, Jackson Pribyl, Max Walter, Cal Schmitz, and Zach Marquette are the 2021 Monticello baseball team seniors.
So far Pribyl is the only captain but one more will be decided by the end of the week.
Deibele’s assistant coaches are Joe Rosh, Ryan Nett, Josh Holthaus, Nathan Maher, and Bryan Schleif.
“We have some really good top end talent but we lack varsity experience - mostly due to COVID-19 last year,” Deibele said.
This season Deibele hopes to compete for both the conference title and the section title to earn a spot in the state tournament for the second time in Monticello High School history.
He said that Monticello’s toughest opponents this season are going to be Sauk Rapids, St. Francis, and St. Cloud Apollo.
The first Monticello baseball game is on Monday, April 12 against St. Cloud Apollo at 4:30 p.m.
“I’m excited for these guys to have the opportunity and we will work hard the next two weeks to ensure we are ready to play,” Deibele said.
