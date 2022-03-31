Returning as the head coach for Magic baseball is Cole Deibele, who’s been the head coach since 2014. Deibele is assisted by Ryan Nett, Joe Rosh, Nathan Maher and Bryan Schleif.
Last year, Monticello finished 13-11, 8-6 in the Mississippi 8, good for second behind conference champs Chisago Lakes. Deibele described it as a successful year, especially taking into account they only got three games from their top arm due to injury and their starting catcher missing half the season with a knee injury. They won their first two playoff games against Zimmerman and St. Cloud Tech before losing 4-3 to Sauk Rapids-Rice to go to the section 5AA championship game. Their season ended on a 10-3 loss to St. Francis in the elimination bracket final that would have given them another chance at a section title.
They lost three players to graduation; Jackson Pribyl, Cal Schmitz and Logan Raab. All three were All-Conference players with Pribyl also being named All-State. Schmitz is now playing baseball at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls.
Seniors Brock Woitalla and Zach Anderson were also All-Conference and return as the team’s top two pitchers, while also playing infield. Senior Alex Fearing is the teams leadoff man and starting center fielder, who was All-Conference honorable mention last season.
Other promising players include sophomores Caden King, Tyson Visness and Nicholas Anderson, brother of Zach. Juniors include Trevor Jones, Cal Ulven, Tyler Bitz, Andrew Ranucci and Luke Branson. T.J. Dumbuya returns as a senior.
“We have a roster made up of guys that love the game of baseball. Many of them play fall ball, and get extra training in the offseason. On top of that, we will be a really fast team. However, we are going to need some guys to step up to fill some pitching needs and our young players will need to play well.
There is plenty of talent on the roster with many of them coming in with varsity experience already and are a contender for the section title if everybody can play up to their potential. Their biggest obstacle will be St. Francis, who eliminated Monticello last year on their way to state and returned their top player.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.