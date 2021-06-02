Logan Raab woke up Tuesday morning feeling good. That would be bad news for the Zimmerman Thunder. Raab pitched a complete game shutout giving up only two hits en route to the Magic’s 6-0 shutout on Tuesday, June 1.
The senior star went the distance, pitching all seven innings, while striking out nine and only giving up three walks and two hits.
When a teammate went down earlier in the year with an arm injury, Raab naturally filled in as the team’s de facto ace for the rest of the season.
Logan knew he was on his game basically from the start, “I felt good working that curveball. After the first inning when I got out of the jam with three strikeouts in a row, I felt like it was going to be a pretty good game,” said Raab.
Right off the bat there seemed to be trouble brewing for the Magic. Zimmerman’s Wyatt Petron led the game off reaching first because of an error and then Eli Nelson drew a walk allowing the first two Thunder batters to threaten the Magic. It was at that point Raab took the situation into his own hands. He struck out the next three batters to get out of the early pickle.
Then it was time for the Magic’s offense to get to work.
With two outs, Calvin Schmitz singled as the first base runner for the home side. T.J. Dumbuya came into the game as a courtesy runner for the catcher.
Cleanup batter Jackson Pribyl took to the plate next and crushed a double deep to center field that allowed Dumbuya to score from first and open up the scoring, 1-0. And with Raab dealing like he was, that’s all they would need.
Luke Branson started the bottom of the second getting hit by a pitch. Zach Anderson followed that up with a double, giving the Magic two runners in scoring position. Next up, Brock Woitalla sent a fly ball into the outfield and Branson would try to tag up and score from third, but was thrown out at the plate.
Just when it seemed like the Thunder would get out of their own jam, Raab would help himself out. The pitcher singled home the remaining runner on base to double their lead, 2-0.
Fast forward to the bottom of the fourth, the Magic would strike again. With one out, Raab doubled. Calvin Schmitz drew a walk, and then a wild pitch sent both runners to scoring position. With first base now open, Pribyl was walked. Raab scored on a groundout to make it 3-0 home team.
During the top of the fifth, senior catcher Calvin Schmitz teamed up with Raab for an incredible double play. Aiden Pardino led the inning off with a single. The next batter struck out, and with Pardino leaning too far off first, Schmitz sent a laser throw to first, nailing Pardino for the second out. Not your typical strike them out, throw them out.
That play stuck in the head of Zimmerman’s catcher. During the bottom of the inning and one out, Branson drew a walk. With Zach Anderson at the plate, Zimmerman’s catcher attempted to throw Branson out at first. His plan did not go as well as Schmitz’s. He sailed the throw over the first baseman and Branson ended up at third.
Anderson followed that play up by drawing a walk and stealing second. With two runners in scoring position, Woitalla singled home Branson. Anderson scored on an RBI groundout by Raabto tack on the fifth run of the game.
Monticello added another run in the bottom of the sixth to reach our final score, 6-0.
It was a dominating performance from Raab and the Magic.
Head Coach Cole Deibele was proud of Raab’s improvement over the course of the season, “he’s gotten better as the year’s gone on. He’s had a great year and really held our staff together. He does a great job of keeping the batters off balance. We have a really experienced catcher who calls a great game and it’s a really nice combination,” said Deibele.
While the Magic didn’t put up a ton of hits in bunches they were able to get them when it mattered most, “we did enough. We got some good at-bats. We laid off some tough pitches to get guys on base and took advantage of a few miscues. They played good defense overall so fortunately we were able to scratch a few in with a couple clutch hits,” said Deibele of his offense.
There is not a lot of time to celebrate, Monticello sees St. Cloud Tech on Thursday for the section 5AAA semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.