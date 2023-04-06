• Head Coach: Cole Deibele
• Assistant coaches: Ryan Nett, Josh Holthaus, Nathan Maher, Bryan Schleif, Dave Burkholder
• Last year’s record: 13-11 (section final)
• Top returners: Tyler Bitz, Caden King, Cal Ulven, Luke Branson, Andrew Ranucci, Trevor Jones, Hudson Landkammer, Tyson Visness, Nicholas Anderson, Brock Holthaus
This year’s Magic baseball team returns plenty of talent from last year’s team. They only lost three seniors to graduation and will look to improve on their second-place conference finish to Princeton.
Monticello features a highly athletic team that should cause havoc on the basepaths and should treat them well defensively. They have a deep pitching rotation as well which should blend well with their defensive prospects.
St. Francis won the section last season and Monticello believes they have a chance to knock them off their thrown.
Tyler Bitz (12) was All-Conference last season as a utility infielder and relief pitcher. Caden King (11) is a three-year starter as the catcher and is the premiere hitting threat on the team. King led the team with a .397 batting average last season (78 plate appearances) with eight doubles and three triples.
Cal Ulven (12) will get the nod as the opening day starter and was All-Conference honorable mention last year. Tyson Visness (11) moves from left to center field and brings plenty of experience to the outfield as he’s been playing since his freshman season. Nick Anderson (11) will be one of their top arms this season. His brother, Zach, graduated last year and currently plays baseball for Crown College. Brock Holthaus (10) became a starter for the second half of last season and had success with the bat. He batted .350 (40 PA) with three doubles and a home run.
Game schedule (subject to change)
• Thursday, April 6 vs Cambridge-Isanti (4:30 p.m.)
• Monday, April 10 vs Fridley (postponed)
• Tuesday, April 11 @ St. Francis (4:30 p.m.)
• Thursday, April 13 vs Becker (4:30 p.m.)
• Tuesday, April 18 @ Big Lake (4:30 p.m.)
• Thursday, April 20 @ North Branch (4:30 p.m.)
• Friday, April 21 @ Princeton (4:30 p.m.)
• Monday, April 24 vs Zimmerman (4:30 p.m.)
• Tuesday, April 25 @ Chisago Lakes (3:30/5:30 p.m. - DH)
• Thursday, April 27 @ Cambridge-Isanti (4:30 p.m.)
• Tuesday, May 2 vs St. Francis (4:30 p.m.)
• Thursday, May 4 @ Becker (4:30 p.m.)
• Friday, May 5 vs Big Lake (7 p.m.)
• Monday, May 8 vs Osseo (4:30 p.m.)
• Tuesday, May 9 vs North Branch (4:30 p.m.)
• Thursday, May 11 @ Princeton (4:30 p.m.)
• Monday, May 15 @ Orono (4 p.m.)
• Friday, May 19 @ Anoka (7 p.m.)
• Tuesday, May 23 @ Sauk Rapids-Rice (4:30 p.m.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.