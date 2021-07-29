Monticello and Big Lake to meet in Sauk Valley playoffs

The Monticello Polecats and the Big Lake Stingers split their games over the weekend and will meet Friday night during the Sauk Valley League playoffs.
Both teams have already clinched a spot in the Region 11C playoffs beginning next week.
Big Lake hosted Clearwater last Friday, July 23. The Stingers edged out a late victory over the River Cats, 3-0.
It was a pitcher’s duel that remained scoreless until the bottom of the seventh inning.
Brandon Holthaus and Preston Schlegel scored the go-ahead runs. Dustin Wilcox and Will Boeckman both had hits during the inning.
The Stingers tacked on another run during the eighth inning. Ben Busse singled home Tanner Teige for a 3-0 lead.
Dallas Miller started and went the distance holding the River Cats to just six hits.
It was a huge win for the Stingers that earned them a berth in the region tournament.
“This was big,” said Head Coach Loren Holthaus. “Will Boeckman has been struggling a little bit at the plate and drove in those two runs which is great. Good for him,” added Holthaus.
They had a day off Saturday, but traveled to Sartell on Sunday where they ended up losing to the Muskies, 11-1 in seven innings.
Things were a little scarier for Monticello.
The Polecats hosted the Sartell Stone Poneys Saturday, July 24.
It was a tough game for the home nine that they ended up losing 9-5.
The Stone Poneys scored at least one run in three straight innings after starting off the first inning scoreless. After not scoring again in the fifth inning, Sartell put up a crooked number scoring four runs during the top of the sixth and took a 7-5 lead they didn’t relinquish.
The difference was the pitching change. After allowing three runs in 3.1 innings, Reece Johnson was pulled for Max Koprek. Koprek finished the game allowing only two runs the rest of the way while striking out seven.
Monticello also hit into a triple play while leading 5-4 that swung all momentum to the away side.
The loss made Sunday’s game the next day against Becker a must win for Monticello.
The Polecats responded promptly and won in convincing fashion.
“We got a great start from Alex Otto and the bats woke up. It’s good and it’s what we needed to see. Now we just need to get back and stay on track here,” said Head Coach Gary Revenig.
Leading 7-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth, the red and black scored a crooked number of their own. Five runs later and a comfortable 12-0 lead, Monticello added an insurance run in the sixth and clinched a spot in the regional tournament winning 13-0 over Becker.
Alex Otto started and got the win striking out eight in five innings. Michael Revenig and Jason Axelberg finished off the Bandits pitching the last two innings. Michael Olson had a two run homer he crushed over the center field wall during the second and finished with four RBI and three runs scored. Jace Pribyl had a four hit game and contributed three RBIs as well.
“(Weston Schug) threw a nice pitch for me to hit. Kind of got deep in the count but I just shortened up and it found the barrel,” said Michael Olson on his home run.
That is how we end up with a Monticello and Big Lake matchup. First pitch for the border battle is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The winner between the Polecats and the Stingers will play the winner of Clearwater and the Sartell Stone Poneys. That game will be on Sunday, Aug, 1.
The Stingers won the last game against the Polecats 6-3 on July 18 after the cats shut them out 3-0 on June 6.
