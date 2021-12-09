Monticello
Riverhawks:
On Tuesday, Nov. 30 the Riverhawks fell 3-2 to Blake on the road in overtime. Chloe Finnerty scored a power play goal at 14:25 of the third period to force OT. Dani Weiland had their first goal in the first period. Eva Nelson had two assists. Starting netminder Jadyn Weiser finished with 27 saves. Saturday, Dec. 4 North Wright County ended their losing skid against Breck, 4-0. The Riverhawks scored twice in the second and twice again in the third. Finnerty and Sydney Peterson both had power play goals. Finnerty also added two assists for a three point game. The backcheck was tremendous for North Wright County as the defense only allowed seven shots on goal all game. Weiser made seven saves before Nicole Schumm replaced her, but didn’t see a shot on goal.
Wrestling:
On Thursday, Dec. 2 the wrestling team traveled to Chisago Lakes. The Magic got their season off on the right foot with a 44-25. At 106 pounds Caleb Kalenbach got the win. 113 pound was a double forfeit. At 126 pounds Garrett Bauer won on a fall at 1:37. Quinn McCalla won 17-2 on a technical fall. Nelson Anderson won 9-4 in a sudden-victory period at 138 pounds. At 160 pounds Wyatt Witschen won in a forfeit. At 170 pounds Allen Hanson also won via forfeit. Logan Thompson was also victorious because of a forfeit at 182 pounds. At 285 pounds Nick Thompson also won because of a forfeit.
Gymnastics:
In their first meet of the year Monticello gymnastics tied for fourth at the Elk River Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 4. They finished with a score of 137.400. Head Coach Kelly Osland is happy with where the team is at already to begin the season. “The girls are more pepared this year than they have been in several years,” Osland said. “They came in to the season meet ready,” she added. Osland is impressed where her girls are at thinking they’re already at where most teams are in January. That was evidenced by the Magic scoring their highest mark in a few years at the first meet.
Big Lake
Eagles hockey:
The Eagles begin the year with a 1-2 record. The Becker/Big Lake co-op team dropped their first game 8-3 against Sauk Rapids-Rice the first game of the year on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Brayden Graning, Jase Tobako and Ben Sellner scored the Eagles’ goals. They got in the win column against Moose Lake Area on Thursday, Dec. 2. They won 9-3 and Tobako scored four goals. Luke Bordson had three assists. They took a step back against Little Falls on Saturday, Dec. 4 in a 9-1 loss. Samuel Rusin scored the lone goal
Tigers hockey:
There are seven different Big Lakers on the Tigers. After starting 0-4, the Tigers snapped a 24 game winless streak against Morris/Benson Area on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The co-op won 10-4 after only scoring four goals the previous four games. Eden Dixon and Gracie Cook both scored two goals and added two assists for four point games. Jadyn Ulm scored a hat trick and added two assists as well for a five point game. Goalie Shelby Ulm made 26 saves.
Girls basketball:
Hornets basketball is 0-2 to begin the year dropping games against Grand Rapids and Pequot Lakes on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4. Grand Rapids beat Big Lake 65-22. Emily Steen dropped a double double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Pequot Lakes won 83-28. Steen had another double double with 14 points and 11 boards. She also added two blocks and two steals.
Gymnastics:
The Hornets took home first place at the Elk River Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 4. They scored 143.05 edging out second place Wayzata by just half a point. Big Lake took first out of nine teams. As a team they finished first on the vault and beam while coming in second on the bars and the floor. Lola Visci (36.25) won the all-around and Autumn Grunewald (35.4) finished third. Britney Krumrei (9.55) took first on Vault and Autumn Grunewald (9.2) finished third. Autumn Grunewald (9.2) finished second on Beam and Amber Grunewald (9.050) finished third. Krumrei (9.4) finished second on Floor and Lola Visci (9.35) tied for third.
