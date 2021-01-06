Monticello and Big Lake sports get back in the gym

High school athletes were back in the gym on Monday, Jan. 4, practicing in preparation for the season.
Monticello and Big Lake winter sports teams were excited to be back in the gym but there was a huge elephant in the room – face masks.
During practices coaches, athletes, and assistants have to be social distanced and wear a mask.
According to the latest updates from the Minnesota State High School League all sports must continue to wear a mask during competitions as well, excluding swimming and diving, wrestling, and gymnastics.
Big Lake Wrestling Head Coach Ryan Prom felt for his kids.
“It’s good to be back but it’s so weird,” Prom said. “There’s so many rules to follow and the kids just want to compete.”
Monticello Wrestling Head Coach Jason Thompson agreed with the decision to exempt wrestlers from wearing a mask during a match. He said it was for the athletes safety. High school wrestlers exert themselves for six minutes and give everything they have in that small period of time.
“Wrestlers are a different breed,” Thompson said. “The physical aspect of the sport and what we have to do day in and day out is different than other sports. We’re just focusing on our goal and the guys did great today.”
The high school athletes were just thrilled to be in the gym again.
Big Lake’s Christian Noble won state in his wrestling weight class last year and is a junior this year eager to get back to state.
“It felt good to be back with the guys and wrestling again,” Noble said. “I have a mat at home that a practice on, but it’s not the same. It’s better with your team.”
Monticello’s lone wrestling senior Jacob Cole said the mask faded away because he was so happy to be wrestling again with his team.
“I’ve never been more excited to drive over to the high school in my entire life,” Cole said. “I don’t mind the masks because I’ve been wearing them for a while now and I think I was just so excited to be in the gym.”
Basketball teams, however, are still forced to wear masks during the entirety of games. It’s something everyone is getting used to.
Big Lake basketball senior Mia Huberty tried wearing a mask anytime she would practice basketball on her own, but she said it’s still going to take time to fully feel comfortable.
“It’s definitely different when you’re actually playing basketball,” Huberty said. “It’s hard to keep up and it’s distracting but I’m hoping I get used to it.”
Gymnastics teams have to wear masks during practice, but not while they’re performing at meets.
Monticello Gymnastics Head Coach Kelly Osland said it’s different but exciting.
“I know it will be very different,” Osland said. “We cannot take anything for granted and need to do our part to be able to practice and compete.”
All of the winter sports teams were working hard in the gym trying to focus on the positives as they look forward to competitions starting on Thursday, Jan. 14.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
