Monticello advances to True Team state meet on Thursday at U of M

Monticello placed first amongst nine teams that participated in the section 5A True Team competition over the weekend of Friday, Oct. 15.
The Magic placed first with a score of 1609, 175 points higher than second place Cathedral/St. John’s pep. The team of Lorna Belchak, Rose Urick, Adalynn Biegler and McKenna Biegler (1:54.65) finished in first place during the 200 medley relay. Adalynn Biegler (2:14.99) finished in first place during the 200 individual medley out of 35 swimmers.
Monticello gets to participate in the True Team state meet on Thursday after coming in first during True Team sections.
Big Lake finished tied for seventh place with Princeton at 659 points. Diver Britney Krumrei placed first out of 32 with a score of 390.00. The divers participate in 11 dives compared to six at a dual meet.
