Monti wrestling takes late loss

Monticello fell to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 45-20 on Friday, Feb. 20 in an all out battle.

The Magic wrestlers earned the first victory and had a heap of wins in the middle range weight classes, but it wasn’t enough to take the win.

At 106 pounds Garett Bauer of Monticello over Tegan Miller of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (Fall 2:43) putting the Magic up 6-0.

At 113 pounds Tony Baumann of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted over Monticello in a forfeit, tying up the score 6-6.

Caleb Boese of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted was up next at 120 pounds over Monticello’s Quinn McCalla (Dec 7-2).

At 126 pounds Mason Brown of Monticello over Joel Marketon of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (Dec 11-6), tying up the score once again 9-9.

At 132 pounds Casey Diers of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted over Nelson Anderson (Monticello) (Dec 16-10).

Monticello Head Coach Jason Thompson thought the Magic had a shot at defeating the Lakers, but once a few key wrestlers took losses, he knew it would be hard to come back from.

“We knew we had a shot, but once McCalla and Anderson lost, we knew it was unlikely,” Thomspson said.

At 138 pounds Wiley Wiegert of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted over Monticello in a forfeit.

The score was 18-9 with the Lakers in the lead. In the next three matches Monticello pulls a head and gains some momentum.

At 145 pounds Monticello’s Jacob Cole over Steve Heber of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (TF 19-4 3:10).

“These guys are always doing things that surprise me,” Thompson said. “Jacob Cole had a really nice match, getting a tech fall in the second period.”

Griffen Fieldseth of Monticello over Brandon Knott (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) (Dec 5-2) at 152 pounds.

At 160 pounds Monticello’s Alex Fearing over Isaac Busse (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) (Dec 6-3).

The score was 20-18 with the Magic out on top - unfortunately it didn’t last and the Lakers took the next five matches.

At 170 pounds Tyler Graczyk (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) over Mason Bauer of Monticello (Dec 8-1).

At 182 pounds Collin Boese of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted over Monticello’s Christopher Perez (Fall 1:20)

Colton Long of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 195 pounds over Quinn Ingle of Monticello (Fall 1:06).

At 220 pounds Danny Mosford of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted over Monticello in a forfeit.

At 285 pounds Leo Duske of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted over Monticello in a forfeit.

The final score was 45-20.

One thing Thompson wants his team to understand is the technicals when it comes to wrestling.

“They don’t understand yet that it’s not typically about one big move or a couple moves,” Thompson said. “If you do the little things right from the beginning, it’s not a coincidence that things often go your way.”

Thompson said that he has a pretty clear idea of where the Magic will end up in the section.

“We’ll get seeded eighth in the section and have a tough first round,” Thompson said.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com

