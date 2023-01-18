Monticello hosted four other teams last Friday, Jan. 13 with a slew of familiar foes at the high school. Mississippi 8 rivals Becker, Big Lake, and North Branch all participated with Irondale joining the fray. Despite being five teams in attendance there were just three rounds of matches. The Magic went 2-1 with wins against North Branch and Irondale before losing to Becker.
In round one Monticello battled North Branch. It wasn’t much of a battle however as the Magic won 63-15. Individual results were not posted.
Round two was much closer with Monti edging Irondale 42-34. Ten out of 14 matches were decided by a fall and two more were decided by major decision in a dual that went down to the end.
At 106 lbs. sophomore Caleb Kalnbach got Monticello off on the right foot by pinning Nicholas Nerdahl at 2:56 to earn six points for Monticello.
Irondale took the next 25 points. Freshman Nicholas Friedrichs (Monticello) lost 15-2 on major decision at 113 lbs. to Ryder Jacobs (Irondale). The 120 lb. match between Hasan Thompsen (Irondale) and freshman Keegan Elfstrom (Monticello) ended with Elfstrom getting pinned at 1:40. At 126 lbs., Arlo Brinkman (Irondale) beat freshman Rafe Brown (Monticello) 9-1 on major decision. At 132 lbs., Jack Metz (Irondale) pinned Evan Gehrke (Monticello) at 4:57. The 138 lb. match was won by Clayton Solberg (Irondale) on a 17-1 technical fall over junior Mason Brown (Monticello).
Junior Bryce Schoen stopped the bleeding for Monticello by pinning Anthony Suedbeck (Irondale) at 1:00 in the 145 lb. match.
At 152 lbs. Aaron Saralampi (Irondale) slipped by junior Joe Gleason (Monticello) 7-5.
This time it was Monticello’s turn to go on a run. The rest of the matches ended in six points with everybody winning on a fall.
Senior Griffen Fieldseth (Monticello) pinned Ole Cope (Irondale) at 1:49 during the 160 lb. match. Senior Wyatt Witschen (Monticello) pinned Romer Pugh (Irondale) at 1:18. Senior Mason Bauer (Monticello) won the 182 lb. match over Calvin Brinkman (Irondale) after pinning him at 3:27. 195 lb. senior Mason Smith (Monticello) pinned Jack Suedbeck (Irondale) at 3:48. Junior Chris Perez (Monticello) scored Monticello’s last six points to clinch the win over Irondale by pinning Eli Dojan (Irondale) at 1:40 to win the 220 lb. match.
Tenzin Lhawang (Irondale) won the heavyweight match against Ben Bauer (Monticello) on a fall at 3:02.
Becker beat Monticello 66-12 in round three to finish the day for the Magic.
On Thursday Monticello hosts a triangular at Monticello Middle School against Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield and St. Francis beginning at 5 p.m. On Saturday morning they wrestle in the Park Center High School Invite.
