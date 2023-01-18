Joe Gleason

Junior Joe Gleason makes a move to try and take down Tanner Cummings of North Branch, Friday, Jan. 13 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello hosted four other teams last Friday, Jan. 13 with a slew of familiar foes at the high school. Mississippi 8 rivals Becker, Big Lake, and North Branch all participated with Irondale joining the fray. Despite being five teams in attendance there were just three rounds of matches. The Magic went 2-1 with wins against North Branch and Irondale before losing to Becker.

In round one Monticello battled North Branch. It wasn’t much of a battle however as the Magic won 63-15. Individual results were not posted.

Caleb Kalnbach

Sophomore Caleb Kalnbach grapples with Jack Baker of North Branch, Friday, Jan. 13 at Monticello High School.
Keegan Elfstrom

Freshman Keegan Elfstrom wrestles against Ethan Kester of North Branch, Friday, Jan. 13 at Monticello High School.

