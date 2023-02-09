The Monticello wrestling team hosted a triangular with Zimmerman and Mound Westonka. Defending their home gym well, Monticello beat Zimmerman 60-15 and Mound Westonka 39-33 at Monticello Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 2. They traveled to Champlin Park High School the next day for a dual meet and lost 60-15 to Stillwater.
It was home cooking at the middle school last Thursday. The Magic won the last seven matches on their way to an opening-round victory over the Thunder.
Sophomore Caleb Kalnbach (106 lbs.) beat Zander Spitzmueller 10-6 to kick off the night on a positive note for Monti. After freshman Nick Friedrichs (113 lbs.) was pinned, sophomore Keegan Elfstrom (120 lbs.) won via forfeit to take a 9-6 lead over Zimmerman.
Freshman Rafe Brown (126 lbs.) was pinned but then freshman Evan Gehrke (132 lbs.) won because of a forfeit and then junior Mason Brown (138 lbs.) pinned Cole Campbell at 2:49.
After Mason Brown’s victory, there were only two matches that were actually wrestled; junior Bryce Schoen (145 lbs.) lost 8-2 to Sam Miller, and then senior Mason Bauer (195 lbs.) beat Brooks Howard 7-5.
Monticello won four straight and six of the final seven matches on forfeits. Joe Gleason (152 lbs.), senior Griffen Fieldseth (160 lbs.), senior Wyatt Witschen (170 lbs.), senior Mason Smith (182 lbs.), junior Chris Perez (220 lbs.), and junior Ben Bauer (heavyweight) all won due to forfeits.
Mound Westonka had a more complete lineup as the White Hawks only forfeited three matches. Friedrichs, Fieldseth and Witschen were all the beneficiaries of Mound Westonka’s forfeits.
Kalnbach started the round against the White Hawks with a pin against Brady Kirkpatrick at 3:19. Elfstrom was pinned by Cole Munsterteiger and then Rafe Brown lost 5-4 to Mason Merritt.
Gehrke pinned Terry Somerville at 0:26 before Mound Westonka won the next three matches. After Smith lost, Mason Bauer beat Luke Rodelius 10-4 and then Perez pinned Drake Woodruff at 2:40 to clinch the victory over the White Hawks.
At the Champlin Park Duals on Friday, Feb. 3 the Magic lost 60-15 to the Ponies.
Gehrke (fall, 3:25), Witschen (6-5) and Perez (fall, 0:13) picked up the only victories for Monticello.
Monticello hosts Princeton for a dual on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. at Monticello Middle School and on Friday they’re at the Mound Westonka Invite starting at 4 p.m.
The 2023 Wrestling 6AA Team Section Tournament starts on Thursday, Feb. 16, and ends the next day. The quarterfinals will be played at the higher-seeded school with the semis and finals taking place at Rocori High School on Friday, Feb. 17.
The 2023 Wrestling 6AA Individual Section Tournament takes place on Friday, Feb. 24 and ends the next day. The individual section tournament will be held at Becker High School.
