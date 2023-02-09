Mason Bauer

Mason Bauer takes down Zimmermans’ Brooks Howard. Bauer beat Howard 7-5, Thursday, Feb. 2 at Monticello Middle School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello wrestling team hosted a triangular with Zimmerman and Mound Westonka. Defending their home gym well, Monticello beat Zimmerman 60-15 and Mound Westonka 39-33 at Monticello Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 2. They traveled to Champlin Park High School the next day for a dual meet and lost 60-15 to Stillwater.

It was home cooking at the middle school last Thursday. The Magic won the last seven matches on their way to an opening-round victory over the Thunder.

Load comments