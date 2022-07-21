 Skip to main content
Monti VFW cruise to district tourney

Nick Anderson throws three-inning perfect game

  • Updated
  • 0
Nick Anderson perfect game

Nick Anderson throws a strike in the first inning against Cold Spring, Monday, July 18.

 Jeremy Lagos

The Monticello Post 8731 VFW baseball team earned the third seed for the sub-district playoff tournament and hosted Cold Spring Post 6915 in a best-of-three series on Monday.

It was a blistering day with temperatures in the mid-to-high 90’s by first pitch around 11:30 a.m. The bad news for Cold Spring was that the Monticello bats were even hotter. Monticello outscored Cold Spring a combined 26-1 in their two-game sweep that lasted just a total of 6.5 innings.

Brock Holthaus VFW

Brock Holthaus slides into home plate to score a run for Monti, Monday, July 18.

