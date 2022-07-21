Monti VFW cruise to district tourney

The Monticello Post 8731 VFW baseball team earned the third seed for the sub-district playoff tournament and hosted Cold Spring Post 6915 in a best-of-three series on Monday.
It was a blistering day with temperatures in the mid-to-high 90’s by first pitch around 11:30 a.m. The bad news for Cold Spring was that the Monticello bats were even hotter. Monticello outscored Cold Spring a combined 26-1 in their two-game sweep that lasted just a total of 6.5 innings.
Game one lasted just three innings. Monticello scored 10 runs in the third inning and the game was called due to the 15-run rule. The second game lasted 3.5 innings due to the 10-run rule after Cold Spring failed to score during the top of the fourth while trailing 11-1.
The bats might have cut the game short in game one, but Nick Anderson made sure the game never really started, he threw a three-inning perfect game and retired the first seven batters on strikes.
According to Head Coach Joe Rosh, that’s the first perfect game of any length since he took over 13 years ago. Nick Zwack last took a no-hitter into the seventh inning for Monticello VFW back in 2014, but Zwack was forced to be pulled from the game due to the pitch count rule.
Anderson threw those three perfect innings on just 35 pitches (seven balls to 28 strikes). He struck out the first seven batters he faced. Cold Spring never got a chance for a fourth time up after Monti scored 10 runs in the bottom of the third. 13 straight batters reached base safely and the inning ended with just one out.
“His strength is that he works really fast,” said Rosh. “He goes really fast and it keeps everybody in the game.”
After Anderson struck out the side to open the game, Monti’s bats got right to work during the bottom of the inning. Tyson Visness led off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on an error.
Easton Peters later dropped an RBI single to very shallow center that scored Anderson to take a 2-0 lead. Grant Stahlback then grounded out to the pitcher, but Brock Holthaus scored on the play to add another run.
Visness walked during the bottom of the second, stole second and then scored on an RBI single from Anderson. Holthaus followed that up by legging out an RBI triple to take a 5-0 lead and that setup their massive third inning.
Anderson struck out the leadoff batter of the third inning for his seventh straight strikeout before getting the next batter to roll over a weak grounder to first and finally getting the last batter to pop up to short. Nine Cold Spring batters stepped into the box and nine Cold Spring batters were retired.
Peters led off the third with a double and scored on an RBI single from Stahlback. With Matthew Schleif in the batter’s box, Stahlback stole second. Schleif then singled and stole second to get himself in scoring position. Wyatt Hagen drew a walk next to load the bases.
With the bases loaded, Brodie Mich was hit by a pitch and their seventh run came in to score. Visness then scored two with an RBI single to take a 9-0 lead. Anderson was rewarded with a single to reload the bases that Holthaus followed up with a walk to add another run. Caden King was able to get in on the action with a bases clearing double to take a 13-0 lead.
Peters walked and then pitch runner Mason Drewelow scored on a wild pitch. Stahlback walked as their 13th straight batter to reach base. That streak finally ended on a groundout from Schleif. Hagen legged out an infield single after the second baseman trapped the ball and failed to throw to first and the game finally came to an end when Mich delivered an RBI single for the final blow on their 15-0 trumping of Cold Spring in game one.
King led the team with 3 RBI’s in game one. All but two Monti batters finished the game with at least one RBI as they finished with 11 hits in 21 at-bats (0.524 batting average).
Game two was more of the same.
Schleif started game two on the mound and picked up the win for Monti. Schleif pitched three innings and allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five. Trevor Dahlke pitched the last inning and gave up one hit with two walks while striking out three.
It was three up and three down once again to open the game for Cold Spring.
Visness reached first to start the game and went first to third on a single from Anderson out of the two spot in the lineup. Holthaus walked to load the bases and Visness scored the opening run of the game on a wild pitch.
King popped up and Peters reached first via an error that also allowed Anderson to score their second run of the game. Stahlback walked on a wild ball four and heads-up baserunning from Holthaus allowed him to score on the wild pitch for a 3-0 lead after one.
A scoreless top of the second saw Monti right back in the batter’s box to do more damage.
Visness led off the second with a single, advanced to second on a balk and then proceeded to steal third. Holthaus walked and advanced to second on another balk that also scored Visness. King took advantage of Holthaus’ newly found scoring position by bringing him the rest of the way around on an RBI single to take a 5-0 lead.
Peters then reached first safely on an error that allowed King to scamper to third. Stahlback brought home another run on an RBI single of his own. Monticello scored again when Colin Lovegren reached via an error that allowed a seventh run to score. Drewelow added an RBI double that increased their lead to 8-0.
Luke Zimmer led off the top of the third with a single for Cold Spring’s first hit of the day. Zimmer eventually came around to score when Cole Illies ripped a solid RBI single for their only run of the day.
With one out, Holthaus decided to have a little fun by breaking out a wood bat. Holthaus and his wooden bat singled to right field and would come around to score after Peters’ two out RBI double. Lovegren hit his own RBI single to take a nine run lead, 10-1.
Keegan Ellis walked and then Stahlback scored on a run down for their 11th run. Lovegren was stuck between no man’s land halfway to third. That started the rundown with Stahlback eventually taking off for home and scoring. Lovegren was almost caught, but eventually found his way to third safely.
Dahlke pitched the final inning. It wasn’t clean, but Dahlke escaped the jam by striking out the side after giving up a hit and walking two.
Peters and Lovegren tied for a game-high 2 RBI.
The sweep meant Monticello advanced past sub-districts to the district tournament where they retain the third seed. The district tournament begins on Monday, July 25 and runs through Thursday, July 28. All games are played in Sartell. The top two teams of the district tournament advance to the state tournament from Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 in Austin, MN.
