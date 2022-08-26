Becca Rousslang serving

Becca Rousslang serves the ball against Kyra Purrier (STMA), Monday, August 22.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The fall sports season opened up when Monticello tennis welcomed St. Michael Albertville and Coon Rapids in a triangular match on Monday as the first event of the season after their match against Champlain was canceled due to rain.

There was a lot of good tennis to go around. Monticello hurt themselves with some unforced errors in the first match against STMA, but bounced back nicely against Coon Rapids.

