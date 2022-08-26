The fall sports season opened up when Monticello tennis welcomed St. Michael Albertville and Coon Rapids in a triangular match on Monday as the first event of the season after their match against Champlain was canceled due to rain.
There was a lot of good tennis to go around. Monticello hurt themselves with some unforced errors in the first match against STMA, but bounced back nicely against Coon Rapids.
“It’s always fun to have our first under our belt just to kind of see where the girls are standing and what areas they need to work on,” said Monticello Head Coach Katy Horgen. “It’s fun to see them compete,” she added.
Number one singles player Becca Rousslang battled hard for three sets, and her hard work eventually paid off after she defeated Kyra Purrier (STMA) after a long third set, 4-6, 6-2, 11-9.
At number two singles, Abigail DeLarco was defeated by Anika Rogers (STMA), 6-1, 6-1. Adah Mattson lost her number three singles match after a doozy of a first set, 5-7, 1-6 to Addison Nibbe (STMA). Sophie Rosh pulled out a win for Monti during the number four singles match after she beat Hannah Smith (STMA) 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles struggled in their first action of the year. Ava Melvin and Eve Miller lost 2-6, 2-6 in one doubles, Samantha Voll and Lily Levanduski lost second doubles 4-6, 3-6 and Jenna Laughlin and Madelyn Gallegher dropped third doubles, 5-7, 2-6.
The red and black then flipped the script against Coon Rapids a couple hours later.
Rousslang started her season with her second straight win after beating Gabbi Newton 6-1, 6-1. DeLarco played better at second singles, but dropped her match 4-6, 3-6. Mattson won her first match of the year at three singles, 6-3, 6-3. Rosh joined Rousslang going 2-0 on the day after defeating Macie Ruddy 6-0, 6-2 during fourth singles.
All three doubles pairings came away victorious after switching a couple things around.
At one doubles, Melvin and Voll defeated Brooklyn Nienaber and Lilly Newtonin three sets, 3-6, 6-0, 11-9. Miller and Levanduski handled McKenzie Yang and Carly Hafferman during second doubles 6-4, 6-2. Rylee Hallberg and Sammi May subbed in at three doubles and defeated Amelia Fredricksen and Aeriel Jaspers 6-1, 6-3.
The story was similar on Tuesday when they split another triangular at Annandale High School. They lost 0-7 against Annandale, but bounced back once again to sweep Anoka 7-0.
After losing 0-7 to Annandale to open the triangular, they got right back in the saddle against Anoka for the second matchup.
Number one singles Rousslang took down Grace Anda (Anoka) easily, 6-0, 6-0. Number two singles Mattson handled Aliyah Arndt 6-2, 6-2. Sophie Rosh won the third singles match 6-3, 6-1. At number four singles, Gallegher beat Lillian DeLarco 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles were just as effective. During one doubles, Melvin and Miller beat Sophie Schmidt and Macy Skaare 6-3, 6-3. Voll and May won their second doubles match 6-0, 6-0. Haley Hedquist joined Levanduski for the number three doubles match and defeated Meghan Spoerndle and Kaylin Holt after a tie-breaker during the second set, 6-0, 7-6 (6).
Monticello girls tennis starts their season 2-2 and play next on Friday at Alexandria Area High School in a quad meet beginning at 10 a.m. before hosting Sauk Rapids-Rice on Monday, Aug. 29 beginning at 4 p.m.
