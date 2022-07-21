Monti tennis hosts inaugural tennis/pickleball tourney

Monticello tennis hosted their inaugural Monticello Tennis and Pickleball tournaments last week from Wednesday, July 13 through Friday, July 15.
Monticello tennis Head Coach Katy Horgan ran the tournament that over 100 people competed in over the three days. Prizes were awarded to the top three finishers of each tournament.
“A huge thank you to Tim Hanson and Jill Kedrowski for helping run the tournament and a huge thank you to all that participated in the tournaments,” said Horgen.
“Also a huge thank you to all of the custodians and volunteers that helped to make this a successful fundraiser for the Monticello tennis program,” added Horgen.
On Wednesday, the singles tournament was split between four brackets, boys and girls 15U and 18U with the boys playing at the Monticello High School and the girls playing at the Monticello Middle School.
Four girls competed in the 15U tournament and they played a round robin style format (all other tournaments were bracket style). Addison Nibbe from Rogers went 3-0 and took first place. Eve Nygaard from Monticello went 2-1 to finish second and Cecilia Mischke placed third out of Rogers.
10 boys competed in their 15U tournament. Will Schmidt from Buffalo won first place, Donovan Rouso from Alexandria finished in second place and Sawyer Mich out of Monti took third.
Nine girls competed in the girls 18U singles tournament. Three girls from Delano swept the top three spots, Aubrey Wittwer beat Bella Molitor 4-6, 6-0, 10-7 for first place and Katelin Weber won third place.
10 boys were in the 18U singles tournament at the Monticello High School. Sam Schaffer from Buffalo beat Ryan Schyma out of Monticello for first place. Sam Kugler, also from Buffalo, won third place.
On Thursday, 29 different teams competed in four different doubles tournaments, boys 15U, boys 17U, girls 17U and an open doubles tournament.
Two teams from STMA and one pairing from Monticello finished in the top three spots for the girls 17U tournament. Annie Tennyson and Maddie Lundeen (STMA) beat Gracie Kobus and Olivia Henry for first place while Olivia Hanson and Sammi May won third place.
The boys 17U doubles tournament went down to a couple pairings from Buffalo. Max Zook and Sam Kugler beat Mavrick Johnson and Brock Wykle in a tie-breaker 7-4 to win first place. Elliot Knusvig and Caden Chelsa from Cambridge-Isanti took third.
The open doubles tournament saw a wide variety of teams, but a couple of Monticello high schoolers took the top prize. Ryan Schyma and Wyatt Hanson from the boys Monticello tennis team beat Max Haugen and Nick Gruber from Becker for first place. Tyler Rousslang and Hannah Mayer from Monticello took third.
A pickleball tournament at the Monticello Middle School was the final competition on Friday morning. 16 teams competed that were split into two brackets.
Jacob Keller and Riley Geyen-Helget beat Gage Torrel and Adam Rieger-Borer 11-7, 9-11, 13-11 for first place in the group A bracket. Grace Sawatzke and Jennifer Markling took third place.
Ryan Schyma and Wyatt Hanson reclaimed their spot at the top with a first place win in the group B bracket. Eli Pietig and Molly Mortenson took second to Schyma and Hanson with the father-son pairing of Bruce and Tim Hanson finishing in third.
$2,229 was raised for the Monticello tennis program and Horgen said it was a great few days with a lot of good matches from everybody in all brackets and thanked everybody who participated.
