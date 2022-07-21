 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monti tennis hosts inaugural tennis/pickleball tourney

Raised over $2,000 for Monticello tennis program

  • Updated
  • 0
Sawyer Mich

Monticello’s Sawyer Mich returns a ball during a rally during the 15U singles tourney, Wednesday, July 13 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos

Monticello tennis hosted their inaugural Monticello Tennis and Pickleball tournaments last week from Wednesday, July 13 through Friday, July 15.

Monticello tennis Head Coach Katy Horgan ran the tournament that over 100 people competed in over the three days. Prizes were awarded to the top three finishers of each tournament.

Eve Nygaard

Monticello’s Eve Nygaard plays a point during the 15U singles tourney, Wednesday, July 13 at Monticello High School. Nygaard finished in second place with a 2-1 record.
Ryan Schyma

Monticello’s Ryan Schyma serves the ball during the open doubles tournament. Schyma and his partner Wyatt Hanson won first place, Thursday, July 14 at Monticello High School.
Jacob Keller and Riley Geyen-Helget

Jacob Keller (left) and Riley Geyen-Helget (right) took first place in the pickleball A bracket tournament at Monticello Middle School, Friday, July 15.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK