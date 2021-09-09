Monti take charge of pool against Dassel-Cokato

Monticello hosted Dassel-Cokato at the Monticello middle school on Thursday, Sept. 2 for a meet. They took an early lead and never looked back, winning with ease 100-75.
The 200 medley-relay teams took first, second, and fourth for Monticello. Belchak, Urick, Biegler, and Biegler took first with a time of 1:55.91. Stachowski, Welle, Yender, and Vagle earned second with a time of 2:04.63 and Urick, Branson, Ibs, and Fieldseth finished with a time of 2:09.94. The first and second place finishes got Monticello off to a 12-2 lead and it only got better.
The Magic swept the 200 freestyle. Adalynn Biegler took first with a time of 2:03.05. Natalie Martin was second following Biegler with a time of 2:13.05 and Adrienne Yender rounded out the top three with her time of 2:22.35. The Magic lead increased to 25-5.
McKenna Biegler had the fastest time for the 200 individual medley at 2:25.37 and Camdyn finished closely behind her in second place at 2:29.88.
Lorna Belchak led the way during the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.69 seconds earning six points for Monticello. Ella Vagle finished in third with a time of 27.39.
Macey Morgan took first in the one meter diving event with a score of 170.90 and earned the Magic six points.
Natalie Martin took first in the 100 fly with a time of 1:07.99. Kennedy McCalla took third place with a time of 1:11.47.
The girls took first and third place again during the 100 freestyle. Adalynn Biegler finished in under a minute at 54.72 seconds to clinch first. Camdyn Branson’s time of 1:01.69 earned her a third place finish and another three Magic points.
The Magic swept the 500 freestyle unopposed. Lorna Belchak finished with the top time of 5:48.18, Serayna Greenwaldt finished next with a time of 6:20.02, and Elizabeth Sampson rounded out the top three with her time of 6:31.75. At this point the Magic had a commanding 90-33 lead.
The 200 relay team of Biegler, Martin, Belchak, and Biegler took first place with a time of 1:45.13 and the team of Branson, Welle, Martin, and Greenwaldt finished in third with their time of 1:55.93.
The girls did well in the backstroke as well. McKenna Biegler finished fastest with her time of 1:06.70. Ella Vagle was next, finishing with a time of 1:09.40. Grace Ibs rounded out the top three with her time of 1:12.27.
In the 100 breaststroke, Rose Urick finished in 1:15.23, Alexis Welle finished in 1:17.84, and Hadley Branson finished in 1:19.69.
The 400 relay finished off the meet. Branson, Yender, Farnsworth, and Vagle finished the fastest by 10 seconds with a time of 4:06.03. Martin, Martin, Anderson, and Urick finished with a time of 4:20.12. Last but not least was Gustafson, Bruley, Farnick, and Fieldseth finishing better than 60 seconds faster than the last Chargers team with a time of 4:29.06.
It was another good meet for Stacy Biegler and company.
“We had another great night in the pool with many great swims and dives. I was able to move the girls around to different events than they normally swim and got a lot of great swims out of them. With moving girls around, it helps me see different potential in each event and athlete, which provides me with more insight on how to make the strongest lineups,” stated Biegler.
The Magic finished with the best time in nearly every single event. It was quite the meet for the girls and look to continue their form going through the early part of the season.
