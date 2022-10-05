Kendall Luoma monti volleyball

Senior outside hitter Kendall Luoma jumps to spike the ball over the net against Hopkins at home during homecoming week. Luoma finished with 7 kills on 11 attempts, Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello was in danger of missing out on a home match during homecoming week, but managed to find an opponent to visit so the team could host an event at home during homecoming week.

That opponent was Hopkins and Monticello gave the visitors a not-so-warm welcome on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Tags

Load comments