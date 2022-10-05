Monticello was in danger of missing out on a home match during homecoming week, but managed to find an opponent to visit so the team could host an event at home during homecoming week.
That opponent was Hopkins and Monticello gave the visitors a not-so-warm welcome on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Looking for their third win streak of the season, the Magic swept the Royals in straight sets to claim that winning streak and their tenth win overall on the year. The red and black are also now 4-0 at home this season.
With a week of tough opponents after their Hopkins match, Head Coach Bethany Modaff was happy with how her team performed after sleep walking a bit through their previous stretch, “I think we’ve had a couple of games where we’ve had maybe just a little bit of a lull out on the court and I feel like they responded really well tonight. We played with much better energy, a lot better communication and a little bit higher level all around tonight.”
Hopkins actually got on the board first and took the first three points, but then a service error got Monticello on the board. Graycee Roubinek got their second point with an ace and then the Royals were hit with a net violation to tie the first set 3-3.
Hopkins scored the next three points before the Magic tied it up again. The Magic trailed again briefly before going on a run to take control of the first set. The score was tied at 11, but then Monti scored the next six points and eventually took the first set 25-19.
Monticello got out to an early lead in set two and Hopkins got close, but the Magic girls were buzzing out on the court and dominated pretty much the rest of the way. The Royals got as close as 11-10, but then the red and black took control. After taking a 19-12 lead the Magic scored two of the last three points, including the set-winner with a couple of aces to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
Set three was more of a battle. Not wanting to go down easily, Hopkins was trailing 16-11, but forced Modaff to call timeout after they closed the gap to 17-15.
The royal blue and silver eventually tied the set 18-18, but Monti took the next four points and then went on to win 25-20 to sweep the Royals in front of the home faithful on homecoming week.
There was a solid group in the student section who made their presence known throughout the evening.
Senior Kaylee Stegora was in her bag, finishing with a team-high 11 kills on 16 attempts. Senior Lizzie Sigler was second with 8 kills in 20 attempts. Freshman Brooklyn Sigler had 19 assists. Junior Maddie Biegler, junior Shalyn Adams and Brooklyn Sigler all had 2 aces. Biegler led the squad with 10 digs. Lizzie Sigler had a solo block and junior Morgan Lemke and senior Raegan Bryant both had a block assist.
Monticello (10-4, 5-0 Mississippi 8) hosts St. Michael-Albertville (10-4) on Tuesday and North Branch (13-10, 4-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday the girls are in a 32-team volleyball tournament at STMA and on Tuesday, Oct. 11 they’re on the road against Delano. On Thursday, Oct. 13 Monti hosts Chisago Lakes (7-13, 1-2).
Cambridge-Isanti 1, Monticello 3
Monticello hosted the Bluejackets on Thursday, Sept. 22 and beat them in four sets. Bryant had 13 kills while Lizzie Sigler and Stegora both had 10. Brooklyn Sigler had 22 assists. Lizzie Sigler had 8 aces and 11 digs. Bryant and Adams also both had 11 digs.
Monticello 3, Becker 1
For their second straight win Monticello beat Becker on the road in four. Bryant had 15 kills and 4 aces. Brooklyn Sigler had 30 assists. Lizzie Sigler had 11 digs. Senior Kendall Luoma, Bryant and Stegora all had a solo block.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.