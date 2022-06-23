Monti’s one stop shop for cards and comics

Earlier this year Manny Cortez made his triumphant return as a retro comic and card shop owner in Monticello.
Cortez ran a shop across from Walgreens for nine years before taking a four year hiatus that ended in January.
Cortez has been a collector of various cards, comics and other collectibles for the majority of his life. For a long time it was a private collection that he kept to himself, until tragedy struck.
“I was a main comic book and sports card collector for a long time. It was a private collection. I had two sheds in the backyard. Then one morning at 2 a.m. lightning hit a tree and caught my sheds on fire and burnt most of my collection,” said Cortez.
He has been a collector since he was 13-years-old. He is now 68.
Among the items that were destroyed were some vintage comic books. When he saw that most of his good books were gone, he decided to get rid of the rest of them by opening up a store.
His first location was above an old computer shop on a street corner where he stayed for one year. Then he was forced to relocate so he moved to an opening where an old antique shop used to be. He stayed there for nine years until the building was bought by the city and was faced with a decision, either relocate again or close up shop.
At the time he was burnt out and needed to take a break. He closed without the intention of reopening, but then the pandemic hit in 2020 and he decided to reopen a store.
His current store is across the street from Cornerstone Cafe on Walnut St.
“One of the things I missed was socializing with people, which is something I really like to do,” said Cortez.
Naturally extroverted, Cortez is a traveling musician that plays for all the local senior citizens at live under memory care and assisted living. He’s been doing that for the last 15 years. He travels everywhere from Stillwater to Milaca and in-between.
Manny sings and plays guitar while his wife sometimes tags along and plays the flute when she can.
Manny and his wife, Debbie, belong to the Minnesota Association of Songwriters. He loves to write songs and perform at different events, including at nursing homes and parks. His pure love is music. Getting out and playing for the community is his favorite pastime, especially for the seniors.
“Honestly, my favorite thing is to play for the seniors. They really enjoy it and we have a good time. I tell them stupid jokes and they laugh. I try to make it a great time so they have pure entertainment, not just somebody up there singing a song. I get them involved and I get them to sing along with me sometimes,” said Cortez.
That’s his greatest enjoyment right now.
Back at the card shop, what makes Cortez’s shop unique from others is the era from which most of his stock comes from.
Most of the items in his store are older, mainly from the 1970’s to the early 2010’s. Most shops will have updated stock from current drops. It’s a lot harder to find stores that sell vintage and eccentric cards, comics and collectables, like Cortez’s does.
Cortez loves socializing with the other comic book collectors that come in because they have a lot in common. The native New Yorker loves to talk about the past and the movies that come out about the superheroes he grew up with.
“The nice thing about having a shop is communicating with folks. You have fun with them. They tell you stories and we rip each other. We have a good time,” Cortez said.
To rile up his consumers, he’ll often be seen wearing New York Yankees attire.
As a comic book fan, DC is his niche, so Batman and Superman are his favorite comic book characters.
“Marvel has done a fantastic job with their characters when it comes to movies. DC is catching up, but when it comes to animation, it’s the opposite. DC kills Marvel when it comes to that,” said Cortez.
Not for sale, but Cortez’s prized possession is a piece of a shoe that Michael Jordan wore in his playing days.
“It’s a piece of a shoe from Michael Jordan. It’s a little piece of white shoe inside a sports card. Right now it’s worth about $1,500,” said Cortez.
So if you’re looking for a place to shop or talk about vintage sports collectibles and comic books, Manny’s Cards, Comics & Collectibles is the place to be. The shop is located at 200 W Broadway St. with the entrance being on Walnut St. across from Cornerstone Café.
