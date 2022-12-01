2022-2023 Monticello gymnastics captains

The 2022-2023 Monticello gymnastics captains, senior Brooklyn Hansen (left) and Reagan Bryant (right). 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello gymnastics team is looking to have another strong season. They’re coached by Kelly Osland, who is in her 33rd year as the head coach. Osland is assisted by Lisa Nygaard, Will Theyson, and Emily Schumacher.

The Magic spent much of last season scoring in the top ten teams in Class AA after section realignment moved Monticello up from A to AA. Both JV and varsity set school scoring records at 136.65 and 146.30, respectively.

