The Monticello gymnastics team is looking to have another strong season. They’re coached by Kelly Osland, who is in her 33rd year as the head coach. Osland is assisted by Lisa Nygaard, Will Theyson, and Emily Schumacher.
The Magic spent much of last season scoring in the top ten teams in Class AA after section realignment moved Monticello up from A to AA. Both JV and varsity set school scoring records at 136.65 and 146.30, respectively.
Senior Raegan Bryant is the team’s most consistent all-around performer. She is skilled on the vault, bars, and floor and also worked hard to improve her routine on the beam. She eventually found a routine that worked well for her and was one of Monticello’s best all-around performers last year and is going to be leaned on to provide high scores in all four events once again this season. Bryant was All-State on the vault last season.
Osland named Reagan Wahnschaffe as her most dedicated gymnast. Wahnschaffe was mentioned to be respectful, kind, goal-oriented, and dependable with a perfect attendance record for last year in both practices and meets.
Bryant, Wahnschaffe, and Presley Kass were all All-Conference honorees last season while Lauren Hansen, Brooklyn Hansen, and Hailey Schmitz were All-Conference Honorable Mention honorees last year. Schmitz is the only section competitor from last season who is not returning.
Bryant, Brooklyn Hansen, Kass, Tyana Kolles, Wahnschaffe, Lauren Hansen, and Alana Becklund all return from last year’s team and will be looked on to score a lot of points for Monticello this season. This team has a lot of talent and experience that they will be able to lean on this year as they look to jump into the top two teams in the section.
“My philosophy is to take one practice and one meet at a time. We need to focus on staying healthy and strong to achieve our goals. If we can do this, we will be very competitive. The number one goal is to have fun and build relationships,” said Osland.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.