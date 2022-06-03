The Mississippi 8 track and field conference meet was postponed by a day due to weather and took place on Thursday, May 26 at St. Francis High School. The Monticello girls team won the girls meet and was named conference champions. Big Lake boys finished as conference runner-ups while Monticello came in third.
“The girls stuck together and did their thing,” said Monticello girls track and field Head Coach Kim Nygaard.
There were a high number of All-Conference finishes between both Monti and Big Lake. All-Conference performances are top four for individual events and top two in relays.
The Monti 4x800 relay teams were both conference champs. Sophia Haase, Alexis Rimmer, Shalyn Adams and Josey Nygaard finished in 9:58.43 for the girls. The boys sent out Paul Fasen, Noah Mahoney, Cade Hansen and Ty Brouwer and they were conference champs at 8:21.10.
Monti’s Hope Guertin finished All-Conference at the 100 hurdles coming in second with a time of 16.52. Monti’s Emelia Skistad finished All-Conference at the girls 100 meter dash with her second place finish of 12.90.
Big Lake’s Tayla Gassman won the wheelchair 100 with her time of 36.43 and the 200 at 1:08.56.
The Magic girls relay teams kept the good times rolling. The 4x200 relay team of Sasha Steinbach, Natalie Emmerich, Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte and Skistad were conference champs with their time of 1:47.34. The Magic boys were also 4x200 champs. Michael Schilling, Carson Hess, Jack Geislinger and Luke Emmerich posted a first place time of 1:32.55.
Monti girls got an All-Conference finish out of Isabel Mahoney during the girls 1600. Mahoney finished in second place at 5:15.02.
Big Lake boys got two All-Conference performances out of Christian Noble and Kade Layton during the boys 1600. Noble was conference champ at 4:20.91 while Layton finished in third at 4:22.35.
Magic boys were conference champions at the 4x100 relay. Schilling, Collin Callstrom, Joe Hannah and Bo Beucler finished in 45.14, 0.06 seconds faster than Cambridge-Isanti for second place.
Magic girls took the top two spots in the 400 meter dash. Mendoza-Brunotte was conference champ at 59.36 while Kaela Skistad finished in second with her time of 59.54. After finishing in second during the 100 hurdles, Guertin came back and won the girls 300 hurdles with her time of 47.72 seconds. Michael Schilling took second during the boys 300 hurdles with an All-Conference time of 41.86.
Monti girls had two All-Conference performances during the 800 meter run. Josey Nygaard came in third at 2:25.96 while Sophia Haase was fourth at 2:28.84.
Big Lake boys saw two All-Conference performances from Noble and Spencer Vold during the boys 800. Noble was conference champ at 1:59.74 while Vold took third with a time of 2:04.71.
The Monti girls continued to showcase their speed. Mendoza-Brunotte continued her masterful performance on the day with another All-Conference finish during the girls 200 meter dash. She came in second with a time of 26.40, teammate Emelia Skidtad finished in third right behind Mendoza-Brunotte at 26.44.
Luke Emmerich took second during the boys 200 meter with his time of 23.09. Geislinger was also All-Conference in the 200, coming in fourth at 23.64.
Isabel Mahoney was conference champion for the girls 3200 with her time of 11:34.44. Noah Mahoney was conference champion for the boys 3200 at 9:34.95. Two Hornets were also All-Conference during the boys 3200. Owen Layton finished second at 9:36.34 while brother Kade Layton finished third at 9:54.61.
Once again it was a Monticello girls relay team taking first. Kaela Skistad, Sophia Haase, Josey Nygaard and Guertin finished in 4:08.96 to win the girls 4x400.
Monti’s Graycee Roubinek was conference champion for the shot put, coming in with a throw of 34’ 10”, nearly three feet further than second place. Karee Kitzman was third for the Magic with a throw of 31’ 11.50”. Olivia Hanson for Monti was third in discus with an All-Conference toss of 94’ 09.50”.
Mendoza-Brunotte once again put her name on the All-Conference list, this time as conference runner-up for the girls long jump. She made it to 17’ flat, 6.5” from first. Luke Emmerich was conference champ for the boys long jump coming in at 21’ 11.50”. Big Lake’s Hayden Thieke was All-Conference coming in fourth during the boys long jump with a distance of 19’ 11”.
Sasha Steinbach won the girls triple jump, coming in at 33’ 10.25”.
Big Lake’s Kyle Ginther was conference champ for the boys triple jump at 42’ 0.50”. Thieke was fourth coming in at 39’ 11”.
The boys high jump finishers were all-time program finishes. Monti’s Emmeich and Big Lake’s Carson Kunz both got to 6’ 4” and tied school records at the top of the conference leaderboards.
For the first time in school history, Monticello is hosting the section track and field meet. Section prelims are on Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m. with the finals taking place on Friday at 10 a.m.
