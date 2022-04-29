Monticello girls lacrosse has shown potential so far this young season. They lost their season opener on the road to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, April 19. They played a much better second half and turned that momentum into a home opening victory against Becker on Thursday, April 21. On Saturday, April 23 they hosted Buffalo, losing 14-6.
Against the Wildcats, the Magic allowed eight goals in the first half, but gave a much better effort in the second half to the tune of a 9-2 final. Senior Halle Dahlheimer and freshman Addison Kiputh scored the two Magic goals. Sophomore Lauren Moorhouse picked up an assist.
They took that momentum and ran away with it against Becker. They won by a final of 13-4. The Bulldogs actually scored the first goal of the game, but senior Katelyn Lindberg picked up the equalizer with 22:15 left in the first. Becker then retook a 2-1, but Moorhouse scored her second goal of the season to tie the game once again and it was all Magic after that.
“This is how they are in practice. They started a little slow, but once they got their confidence and we started firing on all cylinders. This is a young squad so for them to gain their confidence that quick is nice to see,” said Head Coach Shane Weber.
Monticello went on a 5-0 run to end the half and lead 7-2 at halftime. The red and black threatened several more times as well. It was a game Monticello had a chance to put up a few more goals on the board.
The Bulldogs scored quickly once again to start the second half, but Monticello got a response from senior Shelbi McGill. Kiputh scored another one of her four goals on the evening to keep the Magic trending the right direction. They ran away with it as the Magic defended their home turf 13-4.
Kiputh scored four goals and Lindberg had a hat-trick of her own. Sophomore Piper Perron scored a goal and had four assists for a five point evening. Dahlheimer scored two goals and junior Isabelle Dixon scored a goal as well.
The girls dropped to 1-2 after they lost their next game to Buffalo 14-6. It was another game they got off to a slow start and they weren’t able to quite recover. They got outscored 8-2 in the first, but closed the gap in the second. Monti got goals from Dixon, Perron, eighth grader Julia DeChene, junior Briana Brenteson and two from Kiputh. Kiputh also had three assists.
Monticello continues their four game home stand on Friday against Chisago Lakes. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.