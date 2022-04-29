Monticello hosted the Big Lake/Princeton boys lacrosse team on Monday. The Magic won 21-1 and outscored the co-op Hornets 18-1 in the first half. The second half was played under running time during the third and fourth quarters.
Gavin Simon scored four goals and had six assists for a 10 point night. Callan Jacobson scored a hat-trick and had an assist for four points. Titus Peters scored two goals and had four assists and Andrew Frickle had two goals and two assists.
Tyler Heyen scored the goal for Big Lake/Princeton in the second quarter.
It was kind of an expected outcome considering where the two schools are currently at in their programs.
“We were scared we were going to develop bad habits and take shots we didn’t need to take,” said Monticello Head Coach Erik Hanson. “I’m proud of the guys. They played hard and didn’t make many mistakes,” added Hanson.
Monticello (2-2, 2-0 M8) has a big game against Chisago Lakes (1-0, 0-0) on Thursday when the Wildcats come to town.
Big Lake/Princeton (0-2, 0-2 M8) hosts Rocori (0-3) on Tuesday. Rocori is the only team Big Lake beat last season. Then on Thursday Big Lake/Princeton has an away game at Becker (1-1, 1-1) and a game against Osseo/Park Center (0-4) on Saturday.
St. Michael-Albertville 11, Monticello 7
STMA got the better of Monti on Tuesday, April 19. The Magic got four goals from Peters, two from Simon and one from Jacobson, but it wasn’t enough to defend the home field. Starting goalie Mason Bauer made 19 saves for the Magic.
Monticello 14, Becker 3
The Magic picked up their first win of the season against the Bulldogs on Thursday, April 21. Monticello got five goals from Peters and a hatty from Frickle. Jackson Montgomery had two goals and two assists for four points. Bauer made four saves in goal.
Becker 19, Big Lake/Princeton 3
In their first game of the season against the Bulldogs, the Tigers got three goals on the board. Heyen scored two of the three and has three of the four goals the team has scored this season. Cade Fagen scored the other goal for the Tigers.
