Monti boys track team has speed to work with

The Monticello boys track and field team began practicing on Monday, March 29.
Head coach Dave Wik has been coaching for 31 years and it would’ve been 32 if the 2020 season wouldn’t have been canceled due to COVID-19.
That makes Wik’s goals for the season extremely centered around getting to the end of the season and being thankful for every second.
“We need to enjoy the opportunity to compete, stay healthy and finish the season, develop new talent, and help the veterans reach their goals,” Wik said.
Wik’s assistant coaches are Corey Derby, Tony Kortenkamp, Jason Telecky, and Lisa Nygaard.
With being only a week into the season Wik said he only sees positive things moving forward. Wik said he sees “speed to work with.” Which is exactly what you want as a track and field coach.
This season the team has six seniors who double as captains.
Riley Derby, Sam Valor, Brady Wright, Curtis Hott, Ethan Otten, and Conrado Escobar will lead the Magic track and field team this year.
One hurdle Wik is wanting to get over is the unknown of a line up. This week in practice coaches and athletes had to jump back to square one and figure out what events were going to suit them for the upcoming season.
“Without having last season to develop new athletes for some events we have many question marks with out lineup,” Wik said.
The Monticello boys track and field squad will compete against Big Lake on Tuesday, April 13.
