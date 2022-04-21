On a day most teams decided not to test the weather, Monticello and Buffalo boys lacrosse didn’t want to delay the fun. The Bison hosted the Magic the season opener on Thursday, April 14. It was a frigid evening with plenty of wind and even a little snow that joined the party.
Monticello played well for various stretches of the game, but couldn’t sustain any momentum and Buffalo had an answer every time the Magic started to make a dent in their defenses.
The first quarter ended 2-2, but Buffalo scored five goals in every quarter after that to defend their home field 17-8.
“We started off awesome,” said Head Coach Erik Hanson. “We have sparks where we’re spot on. We look like a state contending team, but then we get sloppy. We had too many turnovers. We had too many dumb mistakes. Those things can be cleaned up so I’m not worried about it yet,” added Hanson.
Buffalo is a good team, but Monticello was caught out of position too many times and didn’t defend as well as they are capable of. Part of that was they were going too fast at times on offense and didn’t execute enough to allow the defense many breathers.
Callan Jacobson opened the scoring and got the Magic on the board first to start the game. Both teams had some chances to begin the game, but Monticello was the first team to strike. Buffalo tied the game with 1:57 and the Magic took a 2-1 lead again with 1:00 left, but Buffalo tied the game again with just 10 seconds left in the first and after 12 minutes it was tied 2-2.
The Bison scored twice to take a two goal lead, but Gavin Simon scored with 9:31 left in the half to cut the deficit in half, 4-3.
That was as close as they’d get as Buffalo scored three more times to take a 7-3 lead into halftime.
Titus Peters and Jackson Montgomery both scored within 25 seconds of each other to begin the third and Monti trailed just 7-5 suddenly. The Bison scored again to increase their lead back to three, but Caden Peterson scored his first and Jacobson scored his second of the game and once again the Magic pulled within two, 9-7.
It was one of those stretches where their attack looked impeccable. The problem was, every time Monticello made a run, Buffalo answered.
The score by the end of the third was 12-7. The red and black got another goal from Peters, but ultimately fell 17-8.
Jacobson, Peters and Simon all tied for the team lead with two goals each. Jacobson added an assist for a three point day.
Monticello has another tough matchup with St. Michael-Albertville on Tuesday at home in Monticello. On Thursday they travel to Becker and on Monday, April 25 they host Big Lake.
