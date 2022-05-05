Monticello boys lacrosse lost in their only contest of the week, a 12-5 home loss at the hands of conference leader Chisago Lakes. It was just their fifth game of the season and only second at home to date. The Wildcats are 3-0 and 2-0 in the Mississippi 8. Both teams are tied for first in the conference with four points each.
Matt Koshoil scored his first goal of the season in his third game back. Titus Peters and Gavin Simon continue to produce as they both scored a goal each. Peters (14) and Simon (10) are the leading goal scorers for Monti as the only two with double digit goals. Sanders Hanson scored two goals to double his season total.
Goaltender Mason Bauer took the loss making 22 saves on 34 shots on goal (.647 save percent) for Monticello. It was Bauer’s second loss as he fell to 2-2 on the season with 48 saves on 75 shots on goal (.640 save percent) in four games.
Looking to make it deep into the postseason, Monticello gets a favorable schedule for their next three games as they try to build momentum for a run at the end of the year. Their next three opponents in St. Cloud, Becker and Big Lake have a combined 5-10 record so far and Monticello needs to take care of both of those teams to keep on track.
Monticello (2-3, 2-1) has a road game against St. Cloud (2-2, 0-1) at St. Cloud Apollo High School on Tuesday before hosting Becker (2-4, 1-3) on Monday, May 9 at the Monticello High School stadium.
